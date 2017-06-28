NDTV
Eris Lifesciences To Make Stock Market Debut On Thursday
The book running lead managers to the offer were Axis Capital, Citigroup Global Markets India and Credit Suisse Securities (India).
Press Trust of India
| Last Updated: June 28, 2017 13:21 (IST)
Press Trust of India
New Delhi:
Eris Lifesciences is set to debut on the stock market on Thursday after concluding its initial public offer last week.
The company's IPO was oversubscribed 3.29 times during June 16-20.
The portion set aside for qualified institutional buyers (QIBs) was oversubscribed 4.68 times, non institutional investors 45 per cent and retail investors 3.51 times.
The price band for the share sale was fixed at Rs 600-603.
The book running lead managers to the offer were Axis Capital, Citigroup Global Markets India and Credit Suisse Securities (India).
Eris Lifesciences is into manufacturing of branded pharmaceutical products in select therapeutic areas.
(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
