Eris Lifesciences To Make Stock Market Debut On Thursday

Press Trust of India | Last Updated: June 28, 2017 13:21 (IST)
New Delhi: Eris Lifesciences is set to debut on the stock market on Thursday after concluding its initial public offer last week.

The company's IPO was oversubscribed 3.29 times during June 16-20.

The portion set aside for qualified institutional buyers (QIBs) was oversubscribed 4.68 times, non institutional investors 45 per cent and retail investors 3.51 times.

The price band for the share sale was fixed at Rs 600-603.

The book running lead managers to the offer were Axis Capital, Citigroup Global Markets India and Credit Suisse Securities (India).

Eris Lifesciences is into manufacturing of branded pharmaceutical products in select therapeutic areas.

Story first published on: June 28, 2017 13:21 (IST)
