Federal Bank Hits New 52-Week High On Stellar Q4. Is It Good Time To Buy?
Net non-performing assets came in at Rs 941.20 crore compared with Rs 1,102.37 crore in previous quarter.
Written by Abhishek Vasudev | Last Updated: May 02, 2017 12:37 (IST) Abhishek Vasudev
EMAIL
COMMENTS
Federal Banks bad loans during the January to March period shrank massively.
Shares of Kerala-based Federal Bank rose as much as 7.30 per cent to hit fresh 52-week high of Rs 115.30 on the Bombay Stock Exchange after the company reported stellar earnings in the fourth quarter of financial year 2016-17. The private sector lender Federal Bank's net profit went up manifold to Rs 256.59 crore for the quarter to March as net bad loans shrank. Also, there were significant gains from retail, corporate and wholesale banking verticals. Net profit stood at Rs 10.26 crore in the January-March quarter of 2015-16. Total income during the period rose to Rs 2,598.06 crore, from Rs 2,262.94 crore a year ago, Federal Bank said in a regulatory filing on Friday.
Non-performing assets or bad loans during the January to March period shrank massively. The bank's gross non-performing assets as a percentage of total advances eased to 2.33 per cent from 2.77 per cent in the previous quarter. Gross bad loans stood at Rs 1,727 crore compared with Rs 1,951.55 crore in the December quarter.
Net non-performing assets came in at Rs 941.20 crore compared with Rs 1,102.37 crore in previous quarter.
After a stellar show in the March quarter, brokerages have turned bullish on Federal Bank.
Nirmal Bang in a note to its clients said that Federal Bank reported sound numbers on all fronts for Q4 of FY17, including containing loan slippage. Net interest income or NII grew 23 per cent (beating their estimate by 6 per cent) which can be attributed to credit growth of 26 per cent and 11 basis points net interest margin or NIM expansion to 3.4 per cent.
Nirmal Bang recommends buying Federal Bank for target price of Rs 127.
Kotak has also recommended a 'add' call on Federal Bank post earnings and has a target price of Rs 120 per share.