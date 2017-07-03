NDTV
Footwear Maker Khadim India Files IPO Papers With Sebi
According to sources, the company is expected to garner an estimated Rs 550-650 crore through the initial share-sale offer.
Press Trust of India
| Last Updated: July 03, 2017 19:10 (IST)
Press Trust of India
New Delhi:
Footwear retailer Khadim India has filed draft papers with capital markets regulator Sebi to raise an estimated Rs 550-650 crore through an initial public offering.
The initial public offer (IPO) comprises of a fresh issue of equity shares aggregating up to Rs 50 crore and an offer for sale of up to 6,574,093 equity shares by the existing shareholders.
Net proceeds from the issue would be utilised towards pre-payment of loans and and for general corporate purposes.
According to sources, the company is expected to garner an estimated Rs 550-650 crore through the initial share-sale offer.
Axis Capital and IDFC Bank are the book running lead managers to the issue.
The company was incorporated in 1981 and for several years it was involved in wholesaling and distribution of basic utility footwear. It entered into the retail business in 1993.
As on March 31, 2017, it has 829 retail store outlets in 24 states, according to Khadim India's website.
(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Story first published on
: July 03, 2017 19:10 (IST)
