For A Few Seconds, Sensex Hits 30,000 For The 2nd Time In History: 10 Developments

For a few seconds on Wednesday, the Bombay Stock Exchange index Sensex hit the 30,000 mark in early trade, but could not hold on to the gains. It could also not cross its all-time high of 30,024, which it hit on March 4, 2015. The Sensex is now trading just below the 30,000 mark; the slip came as profit-taking surfaced at higher levels with traders cautious ahead of Reserve Bank policy review tomorrow. The earnings season, which will start soon, also kept the mood cautious. Infosys kicks off the March quarter earnings next week. The Nifty too hit an all-time high of 9,264 today in early trade today.
Here are 10 key highlights:
1) The Sensex has gained over 11 per cent in the March quarter, buoyed by strong foreign flows into Indian markets.
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement