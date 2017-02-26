Foreign Portfolio Investors Put In Rs 14,600 Crore In February

New Delhi: Overseas investors have pumped in over Rs 14,600 crore into the Indian capital markets this month so far, enthused by clarity on FPI taxation.



The latest inflow followed a net pullout of Rs 80,310 crore from equity and debt together in the past four months (October-January). Prior to that, FPIs had invested over Rs 20,000 crore in the capital market in September 2016.



According to depository data, foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) infused a net sum of Rs 9,359 crore in equities during February 1-23 and another Rs 5,279 crore in the debt segment, translating into a total inflow of Rs 14,638 crore.

The net inflow may increase further as two trading sessions are still left in this month, experts believe."After being net sellers in January 2017, FPIs pumped in funds post-Budget, especially after they received clarity on capital gains taxation as well as tax on indirect transfers," Vidya Bala Head Mutual Fund Research at Fundsindia.com said."Also, the demonetisation fears did not reflect much in the earnings numbers which could also be one more reason for FPIs to repose faith in the Indian markets. A lesser than painful demonetisation impact and the confidence arising from digitisation and resulting transparency could see FPIs viewing Indian markets more seriously," she added.Besides, the no rate cut stance has caused some dips in the price of debt instruments (as yields moved up) offering opportunities for buyers, Bala said.Finance Minister Arun Jaitley, in his Budget speech, proposed that category I and II FPIs should be exempted from taxation on indirect transfers."No change in long-term capital gains tax on equities has lightened investors' fears on transaction cost," said Vinod Nair, Head of Research, Geojit BNP Paribas Financial Services.Meanwhile, Nikkei Markit India Manufacturing PMI in January rebounded from the demonetisation downturn by increasing to 50.4, from 49.6 in December, amid rising order books, production as well as buying levels and expansion in the sector.Further, SIAM's auto numbers have shown that passenger vehicle sales in India rose by 14 per cent in January.