GAIL India Shares Plunge As Q4 Profit Tanks 69%

Shares of state-owned gas utility GAIL India plunged over 6 per cent to Rs 365.50 on Tuesday after GAIL India post market hours on Monday reported a 69 per cent drop in its profit for the January-March quarter on account of write down in the value of its investment in Dabhol power plant. Gail India posted profit of Rs 260 crore for Q4 against Rs 832 crore profit for the same period previous year. Analysts polled by NDTV Profit had estimated its net profit at Rs 1,113 crore.
"We took an impairment of investment in Ratnagari Gas and Power Pvt Ltd (the company that runs Dabhol power plant) for Rs 783 crore," GAIL India chairman and managing director BC Tripathi told reporters.
The decline in net profit would have been higher but for Rs 489 crore it got from listing of its joint venture Mahanagar Gas Ltd by way of sale of shares through an IPO.
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement