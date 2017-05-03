Godrej Properties Surges 13% To 52-Week High On Sale Of 1,000 Apartments
Shares of Mumbai-based real estate developer Godrej Properties rallied as much as 13 per cent to hit a fresh 52-week high of Rs 570.90.
Godrej Properties has sold over 1,000 apartments across three new project launches.
Mumbai-based real estate developer Godrej Properties' shares rallied as much as 13 per cent to hit a fresh 52-week high of Rs 570.90 on Wednesday, after the company informed the stock exchanges that it has sold 1,000 apartments across three new project launches in Pune, Mumbai and the National Capital Region. Godrej Properties is currently developing residential, commercial and township projects spread across approximately 13 million square meters (133 million square feet) in 12 cities.
Godrej Properties in a press release before the market opening on Wednesday said, "It has sold over 1,000 apartments across three new project launches - Godrej Origins at The Trees in Mumbai, The Suites at Godrej Golf Links in Greater Noida, and Godrej 24 at Hinjawadi, Pune - since March 2017."
"Godrej Origins at The Trees in Mumbai witnessed sales of 130 apartments within the first week of launch. The Suites at Godrej Golf Links in Greater Noida received a tremendous response with 500 apartments being sold within the first month of its launch. Godrej 24 in Pune saw sales of over 450 apartments within the launch weekend," it added.
"Godrej Origins is the company's newest residential offering at The Trees, Godrej Properties' flagship project in Vikhroli, Mumbai. Godrej Origins is located in the central mixed use precinct at The Trees; spread over 9.2 acres, this precinct will also contain a Taj hotel, cultural buildings, landscaped areas with public art, and a high street retail court."
While Godrej Golf Links is a golf and recreational residential township spread across 100 acres in Greater Noida which will house a community of residential villas, apartments, a 9-hole golf course and a wide range of recreational features, Godrej 24 is located in Phase 1 of Hinjawadi IT Park in Pune. Godrej 24 is spread over 8.5 acres, the project has been designed as a modern residential development comprising of premium 2- and 3-BHK residences.
At 9:59 am, shares of Godrej Properties were trading 11 per cent higher at Rs 563, outperforming the Nifty which was trading on a flat note.