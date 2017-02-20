NDTVBusinessHindiMoviesCricketGood TimesFoodTechAutoAppsPrimeArtWeddings
Goldman Unit Launches Up To $82 Million Block Deal In Max Financial: Report

The deal can be upsized by up to $41.1 million through the sale of an additional up to 5 million shares, the term sheet showed.
Thomson Reuters | Last Updated: February 20, 2017 20:10 (IST)
Mumbai: A unit of Goldman Sachs has launched a block deal to sell up to $82.1 million worth of shares in Max Financial Services Ltd with an upsize option of $41.1 million, a deal term sheet showed on Monday. 

The unit, GS Mace Holdings Ltd, is selling up to 10 million shares in Max Financial at a floor price of Rs 550 per share, according to the term sheet seen by Reuters. 

The deal can be upsized by up to $41.1 million through the sale of an additional up to 5 million shares, the term sheet showed. 



The floor price of the offering is at a 7.52 percent discount to Max Financial's Monday closing share price of Rs 594.75 on the National Stock Exchange. 

($1 = Rs 66.9200 )

