Government Launches New Exchange-Traded Fund (ETF) Bharat-22

New Delhi: Finance Minister Arun Jaitley has announced a new exchange-traded fund (ETF) - Bharat-22 - to sell government stakes in 22 firms under its asset sale programme. The fund will trade government shares in 22 state-run companies, public sector banks and some private firms, Mr Jaitley said. ICICI Prudential will manage the fund, he added.



It will feature four banking stocks -- SBI, Axis Bank, Bank of Baroda and Indian Bank -- other than CPSEs such as Nalco, ONGC, IOC, BPCL and Coal India. Besides, there will be nine other PSUs as well as REC and PFC. SUUTI's holding in ITC has also been included. 90 per cent of the equities included are traded in futures.



