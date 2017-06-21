Government Sells 2.5% Stake In Larsen & Toubro

Mumbai: Government sold a 2.5 per cent stake in engineering and construction group Larsen & Toubro Ltd (L&T) on Wednesday, raising more than Rs 4,000 crore that will help the government meet its annual fiscal deficit target.
The stake, held by the state-owned Specified Undertaking of Unit Trust of India (SUUTI), was sold through block deals in stock markets, said Neeraj Gupta, the top bureaucrat looking after government stake sales, confirming earlier media reports.
SUUTI owned a 6.68 per cent stake in L&T as of the end of March.
© Thomson Reuters 2017
