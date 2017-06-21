Government Sells 2.5% Stake In Larsen & Toubro

Mumbai: Government sold a 2.5 per cent stake in engineering and construction group Larsen & Toubro Ltd (L&T) on Wednesday, raising more than Rs 4,000 crore that will help the government meet its annual fiscal deficit target.



The stake, held by the state-owned Specified Undertaking of Unit Trust of India (SUUTI), was sold through block deals in stock markets, said Neeraj Gupta, the top bureaucrat looking after government stake sales, confirming earlier media reports.



SUUTI owned a 6.68 per cent stake in L&T as of the end of March.

India is aiming to raise Rs 72,500 crore through the sale of partial government stakes in state-run and private firms during the year to March 2018, which will contribute to meeting the government's fiscal deficit target of 3.2 percent of gross domestic product.L&T shares were up 0.76 percent at 2:00 pm , outperforming a 0.44 per cent fall in the broader Nifty index.

