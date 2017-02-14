GVK Power Hits 52-Week High On 16,000-Crores Navi Mumbai Airport Deal Win
GVK-led Mumbai International Airport beat GMR Infrastructure, which runs the country's largest airport in Delhi, to emerge winner in the bid to develop the Rs 16,000-crore airport in Navi Mumbai.
February 14, 2017 10:55 (IST)
GVK has diversified interests across various sectors including energy, airports and life sciences.
GVK Power & Infrastructure shares surged nearly 17 per cent to register a fresh 52-week high of Rs 7.70, a day after the GVK group, which runs the Mumbai airport, won the contract to build the much-delayed Navi Mumbai International Airport (NMIA), pipping rival GMR group. The contract award comes decades after the state government first mooted the project. GMR Infrastructure shares, on the other hand, fell more than 4 per cent at day's low.
"While GMR offered 10.44 percentage of revenue share, GVK has offered 12.60 percentage of revenue share, thus winning the bid," the City and Industrial and Development Corporation or Cidco said in a statement.
The two companies had on Monday submitted their bids to Cidco after the authority granted two extensions. The government approved building the Navi Mumbai airport as early as 2007, but the project ran into inordinate delay arising out of environmental concerns and land acquisition issues.
GVK Power & Infra shares saw a multi-fold spurt in trading volumes.
At 10:00 a.m., 59.5 lakh GVK Power shares had changed hands as against a two-week average of 11.75 lakh. GVK Power shares were trading 9.85 per cent higher at Rs 7.25 apiece, while GMR Infra was down 3.22 per cent on the BSE, compared with a 0.02 per cent loss in the broader Sensex index.
GMR Infrastructure had post-market hours on Tuesday reported a standalone net loss of Rs 381.93 crore for the quarter ended December 2016, as against a net profit of Rs 40 crore for the corresponding period a year ago. Total Income decreased to Rs 225.97 crore during the quarter under review, from Rs 298.72 crore a year ago, it said in a filing to the BSE.
The GVK conglomerate has diversified interests across various sectors including energy, resources, airports, transportation, hospitality and life sciences.