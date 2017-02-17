HDFC Bank Shares Surge 9%. Should You Buy, Hold Or Sell?
Reserve Bank of India removed restrictions placed on foreign institutional investors on the purchase of shares of the private lender with immediate effect.
Edited by Surajit Dasgupta | Last Updated: February 17, 2017 10:10 (IST) Surajit Dasgupta
EMAIL
COMMENTS
A surge in HDFC Bank shares sent the Sensex over 300 points higher in early trade.
HDFC Bank shares surged as much as 9 per cent after Reserve Bank of India removed restrictions placed on foreign institutional investors on the purchase of shares of the private lender with immediate effect. RBI in notification on Thursday said "the aggregate foreign shareholding through American Depository Receipts (ADR)/Global Depository Receipts (GDR)/ Foreign institutional Investors (FIIs)/Foreign Portfolio Investors (FPIs)/ Foreign Direct Investment (FDI)/Non-Resident Indians (NRIs)/ Persons of Indian Origin (PIOs) in M/s HDFC Bank Ltd. have gone below the prescribed limit stipulated under the extant FDI Policy. Hence the restrictions placed on the purchase of shares of the above company are withdrawn with immediate effect."
Foreign ownership in private banks is restricted to 74 per cent, a limit which is periodically reviewed by the Reserve Bank. With RBI removing restrictions, foreign institutional investors can now buy HDFC Bank shares from the exchanges.
Traders attributed the surge in HDFC Bank share prices to a scramble from foreign institutional investors to buy the stock till the RBI window is open. Traders expect the additional quota of shares to be over in just a few days.
Analysts remain positive on HDFC Bank shares despite today's upmove. Long-term investors can continue to hold HDFC Bank shares, says Siddharth Purohit, senior equity research analyst at Angel Broking. HDFC Bank is one of the best Indian banks in terms of asset quality and growth, he said, adding that further re-rating of the stock would depend on the growth momentum.
Gaurav Bissa, derivatives analyst at LKP Securities, said HDFC Bank shares are likely to see pressure at higher levels as some domestic investors could be rushing to sell on the rally. Short-term investors could book some profits and re-enter the stock at lower levels, he said.
At 9:54 am, shares of HDFC Bank shares were up 6.40 per cent at Rs 1,412.60 as compared to a 0.67 per cent gain in Sensex.