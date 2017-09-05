NDTVBusinessHindiMoviesCricketHealthFoodTechAutoAppsPrimeArtWeddings
HDFC To Raise Rs 2,000 Crore Through Bonds

HDFC said the company will specifically address the persons who are eligible for the debenture issue and no other person can apply for it.
Press Trust of India | Last Updated: September 05, 2017 15:18 (IST)
New Delhi: Mortgage lender HDFC will raise Rs 2,000 crore by issuing bonds on a private placement basis to augment its long-term capital. "The object of the issue is to augment the long-term resources of the Corporation. The proceeds of the present issue would be utilised for financing/refinancing the housing finance business requirements of the Corporation," HDFC said in a filing. The issue to raise Rs 2,000 crore will open on Wednesday and close on the same day.

HDFC said the company will specifically address the persons who are eligible for the debenture issue and no other person can apply for it.

At 3:15 pm, shares in HDFC were trading 0.63 per cent higher at Rs 1,766.60 apiece on the BSE, whose benchmark Sensex index was up 0.29 per cent. 

