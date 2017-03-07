NDTVBusinessHindiMoviesCricketGood TimesFoodTechAutoAppsPrimeArtWeddings
Hero MotoCorp Declares Interim Dividend Of Rs 55 Per Share

The board has fixed March 18 as record date for determining entitlement of members for the purpose of payment of dividend.
Press Trust of India | Last Updated: March 07, 2017 18:39 (IST)
New Delhi: The country's largest two-wheeler maker Hero MotoCorp today declared an interim dividend of Rs 55 per equity share for the current financial year.

"The Board of Directors of the company at its meeting held today has declared interim dividend of Rs 55 per equity share of Rs 2 each for the financial year 2016-17," Hero MotoCorp said in a BSE filing.

Further, the board has fixed March 18 as record date for determining entitlement of members for the purpose of payment of dividend.

Shares of Hero MotoCorp closed at Rs 3299.40 apiece, down 0.65 per cent on BSE.

