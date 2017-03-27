NDTVBusinessHindiMoviesCricketGood TimesFoodTechAutoAppsPrimeArtWeddings
NDTV Profit
Home | Market |

Hero MotoCorp Promoter Entity Buys Shares Worth Rs 2,996 Crore

Shares were purchased at an average price of Rs 3,375, valuing the transaction at Rs 2,996.32 crore.
Press Trust of India | Last Updated: March 27, 2017 20:41 (IST)
EMAIL
COMMENTS
Hero MotoCorp Promoter Entity Buys Shares Worth Rs 2,996 Crore
New Delhi: Bahadur Chand Investments, one of the promoters of Hero MotoCorp, on Monday raised its holding in the two-wheeler major by picking up 4.45 per cent stake for Rs 2,996 crore from another promoter firm in an open market transaction.

According to bulk deal data available with the NSE, Bahadur Chand Investments bought 88.78 lakh shares, amounting to 4.45 per cent stake, of Hero MotoCorp from Brij Mohan Lall Om Prakash (BMOP), a partnership firm of the promoter family members.

Shares were purchased at an average price of Rs 3,375, valuing the transaction at Rs 2,996.32 crore.

This is an inter-se transfer between the promoters. There is no change in the aggregate promoter shareholding in Hero MotoCorp.

Bahadur Chand Investments held 11.11 per cent stake in Hero MotoCorp as of December quarter.

Earlier in August 2016, Bahadur Chand Investments had picked up 48,80,988 shares of Hero MotoCorp for Rs 1,620 crore.

Shares of Hero MotoCorp closed at Rs 3,360 on the NSE, down 0.45 per cent from previous close.

(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

For latest news on Business & Budget 2017, like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.
Story first published on: March 27, 2017 20:41 (IST)
Trending
ALSO READ Bank Seeks To Exchange 371 Crores In Old Notes. Supreme Court Says No
Bahadur Chand InvestmentsHero MotoCorpHero MotoCorp shares

Advertisement

Advertisement

GAINERS / LOSERS

Advertisement

Poll
Market Data provided by © Accord Fintech.© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2017. All rights reserved.