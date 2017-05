Shares of state-run oil marketing company Hindustan Petroleum Corp jumped as much as 13 per cent on Friday after it reported a 31 per cent jump in March-quarter net profit on Friday, beating street estimates.



Net profit rose to Rs 1,819 crore in the fourth quarter ended March, from Rs 1,388 crore a year earlier, the company said in a statement.



Total income from operations climbed 21.7 per cent to Rs 59,183 crore.

Analysts on average expected a profit of Rs 1,217 crore for the quarter, according to Thomson Reuters data.HPCL shares closed 11.55 per cent higher at Rs 567.60 on Friday.