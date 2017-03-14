How Much Markets May Gain More After PM Modi's Win In Uttar Pradesh
The broader Nifty moved to new all-time high of 9,122 while the Sensex rallied a whopping 616 points.
The stock markets gave big thumbs up to BJP's historic win in the Uttar Pradesh general elections. The broader Nifty moved to new all-time high of 9,122 while the Sensex rallied a whopping 616 points. Market participants say that the massive win for Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Uttar Pradesh will boost the government's reform agenda. The markets have been in a bullish phase since start of this year as the Indian benchmark indices have already rallied over 10 per cent on the back of better-than-expected third quarter earnings by Indian companies in December quarter, a supportive Union Budget and influx of foreign funds amid a strong rally in other global markets as well.
Meanwhile, NDTV Profit spoke to market analysts on how much more can the stock market rally from here on:
TS Harihar, chief executive & founder of HRBV Client Solutions, says, "Nifty was skeptical around 9,000 levels and Bhartiya Janata Party's win in UP gave the markets a launching pad to break and get into uncharted territories." Nifty is expected to move into the new range of 9100-9400, he added.
Sameet Chavan, equity technical analyst at Angel Broking, says, "We have been vocal that Nifty is likely to breakout quite soon and it can move to 9,500-9,600 in next few weeks while on downside 9,000-9,050 will act as strong support for Nifty. In next six to eight months Nifty can go up to 10,000 levels as well."
Bank of America Merrill Lynch in a note to its clients said that it sees some upside for markets after BJP's Uttar Pradesh win. BofAML expects infra spending to increase in UP and likes banking and cement stocks.
Another global brokerage CLSA sees Nifty rising to 10,350-12,000 levels over the medium term if it breaks the major technical resistance of 9.191.
Macquarie says that valuations can get extended further and markets will price in a stable government for long. It adds BJP's victory lowers the risk of populism and recommends buying domestic cyclical shares and companies which have higher rural exposure.
Goldman Sachs in a note said BJP's UP win is positive for Indian assets across the asset classes and this will facilitate implementation of economic reforms.
Rahul Singh, managing partner of Ampersand Capital Investment Advisors, said gains from hereon could be gradual for Indian markets after the sharp year-to-date rally. He sees pockets of opportunity in specialty chemicals, capital goods, infra stocks and financial services stocks.