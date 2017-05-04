ICICI Bank Shares Surge 9% To 52-Week High Post Q4 Earnings
May 04, 2017
Shares of India's biggest private sector lender ICICI Bank rallied as much as 8.72 per cent to hit fresh 52-week high of Rs 296.55 on the National Stock Exchange after the lender reported over three-fold jump in its net profit in March quarter on an annual basis. ICICI Bank had announced its March quarter earnings after market hours on Wednesday. ICICI Bank's net profit came in at Rs 2,025 crore in quarter ended March 2017 compared with Rs 702 crore reported a year earlier, the Mumbai-based lender said on Wednesday. Meanwhile, the profit figure was less than what analysts had expected. Analysts on average had expected a net profit of Rs 2,204 crore, according to Thomson Reuters data.
ICICI Bank's gross bad loans as a percentage of total loans rose to 7.89 per cent as of end-March, from 7.2 per cent at the end of December and 5.21 per cent a year earlier. Provisions, including for bad loans, were lower at Rs 2,898 crore in the March quarter from Rs 3,326 crore a year ago.
However, ICICI Bank's chief executive Chanda Kochhar said that she expected bad loan additions in the current financial year to be "significantly lower" than in the last financial year to the end of March.
Domestic loans in the quarter grew 14 per cent from a year earlier, with loans to individuals rising at a faster rate of 19 per cent.
Analysts added that ICICI Bank shares also got a boost after the Union Cabinet cleared an ordinance empowering the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) to act against wilful defaulters.
Post the earnings, most of the brokerages have maintained their bullish stance on ICICI Bank. Domestic brokerage Kotak has a buy call on ICICI Bank for target price of Rs 350 per share. Foreign brokerage Goldman Sachs has a buy call for target of Rs 320 and Credit Suisse has an 'outperform' on ICICI Bank for target of Rs 340.
As of 10:13 am, shares of ICICI Bank traded 7.9 per cent higher at Rs 294.35, outperforming the Nifty which was up 0.41 per cent.