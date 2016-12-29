Icra Assigns Investment Grade To Rs 5,000 Crore Citicorp Debentures

Icra said the outlook on the long-term ratings of the company is 'stable'. (Representational image)
New Delhi: Rating agency Icra on Thursday assigned a 'AAA (stable)' investment grade to the Rs 5,000 crore NCD or non-convertible debenture programme of Citicorp Finance (India) Limited.
The rating agency has already given rating of 'PP-MLD AAA' on the Rs 2,534.16 crore market-linked debenture (MLD) programme, and 'AAA' on Rs 450 crore secured bank lines and Rs 5,000 crore non-convertible debenture programme of Citicorp Finance (India) Ltd, Icra said in a statement on Thursday.
The outlook on the long-term ratings of the company is 'stable', it said.
Icra also has assigned a rating of 'A1+' on the Rs 4,000 crore Commercial Paper programme of the company.
Story first published on: December 29, 2016 22:36 (IST)