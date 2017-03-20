Idea Cellular Shares Plunge On Merger Deal With Vodafone

Mumbai: Shares of Idea Cellular on Monday plunged as much as 15 per cent to hit intraday low of Rs 92.35 after the company announced its merger with Vodafone India to create the country's largest mobile telephony services player. The stock was trading lower by 7.5 per cent at 12:27 pm at Rs 100.
Over 12 crore shares of Idea were traded on NSE in morning session.
Shares of Idea Cellular were trading higher by 2 per cent at Rs 111.80 on BSE after the announcement of the merger deal.
However, the stock plunged to a low of Rs 92 following unconfirmed reports the deal may value the stock at much lower than the current market price.
Idea informed the bourses that its board on Monday approved the "scheme of amalgamation of Vodafone India Limited (VIL) and its wholly owned subsidiary Vodafone Mobile Services Limited (VMSL) with the company".
"The implied enterprise value is Rs 828 billion ($12.4 billion) for Vodafone India and Rs 722 billion ($10.8 billion) for Idea," a joint statement by the companies said.
After completion of the merger, Vodafone will own 45.1 per cent of the combined company, Idea will have 26 per cent stake while the rest will be owned by public shareholders.
The transaction is subject to necessary approvals from concerned authorities, including SEBI, Department of Telecom, RBI etc.