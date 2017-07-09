Inflation, Factory Activity Data, Q1 Earnings To Be Market Movers: Experts

New Delhi: Trading sentiment in the stock markets will be driven by announcement of key macroeconomic data such as inflation and industrial production as also quarterly earnings from blue-chips Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) and Infosys. "After a smooth rollout of GST, market is expected to look forward to Q1 FY18 earnings, IIP, CPI, and WPI data," said Vinod Nair, head of research, Geojit Financial Services.
TCS is scheduled to announce its quarterly earnings on July 13 and Infosys on July 14.
"Results from early birds will start coming in this week. The week is also full of fresh economic data points," said V K Sharma, head-private client group at HDFC Securities.
