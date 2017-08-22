Infosys Shares Edge Higher After 15% Crash In Two Days. Should You Buy?

Infosys shares reversed its downward journey and rose nearly 3 per cent to Rs 897 on Tuesday. In last two trading sessions, shares of India's No.2 IT services exporter had corrected nearly 15 per cent, wiping out nearly Rs. 35,000 crore of investor's wealth. Infosys' Rs 13,000 crore share buyback announced on Saturday also failed to cheer investors as uncertainty around appointment of a new CEO after Vishal Sikka's abrupt exit on Friday worried investors. Here is what analysts say about Infosys shares.
1) Global brokerage Nomura says Dr. Sikka's resignation pushes back turnaround hopes with a new CEO appointment likely to take time. "Management churn at INFO (Infosys) would make clients cautious and competitors more aggressive," the brokerage added. Nomura has downgraded Infosys to "reduce" from "neutral" and has slashed its target price on the stock to Rs 875 from Rs 1,000 earlier.
2) Market analyst Ambareesh Baliga said in a blog post said: "With lack of clarity on the next leadership, investors will be waiting with bated breath. Clients will prefer to wait on the sidelines and may slow fresh orders till a future plan of action emerges."
