Intime Shares Up 38% After Alibaba Leads Offer To Take It Private
Alibaba Investment Ltd and Shen Guo Jun jointly offered to take Intime private for 10 Hong Kong dollars per share, representing a 42.25 per cent premium over its last trading price of 7.03 Hong Kong dollars each.
Thomson Reuters | Last Updated: January 10, 2017 09:02 (IST) Thomson Reuters
Intime's shares were set to open at 9.70 Hong Kong dollars.
Hong Kong: Shares of Intime Retail (Group) Co Ltd were set to surge 38 per cent when it resumes trade on Tuesday after Alibaba Group Holding Ltd joined forces with the founder of the department store operator to take it private for $2.6 billion.
Trading in the stock had been halted since December 28.
