ITC Surges 8% In Two Days On GST Boost. Should You Buy?

ITC shares gained 5 per cent to a fresh 52-week high of Rs 300.45 on the National Stock Exchange on Monday. Including today's gains, ITC shares have surged over 8 per cent in two trading sessions. ITC shares have witnessed buying after the Goods and Services Tax or GST Council announced rates on most of the products. "After more clarity coming on GST, it (ITC) looks good...The uncertainty over taxes is over now and taxes will not be tinkered in every 3-4 months now," AK Prabhakar, head of research at IDBI Capital Markets and Securities, told NDTV Profit.
Although, cigarettes have been put in the highest - 28 per cent - duty slab in the GST regime, with an additional 5 per cent cess and another based on varying length, the overall tax impact is going to be neutral, analysts say.
Cigarette division contributed nearly two-thirds of ITC's total revenues and after clarity coming on its taxation, the stock looks good from a long-term perspective.
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement