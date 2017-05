New Delhi: Shares of JK Lakshmi Cement today tumbled over 7 per cent after the company reported a 19.4 per cent decline in standalone net profit for the fourth quarter ended March 2017.



The stock tanked 7 per cent to Rs 478.55 on the BSE after a weak opening.



On the NSE, it dived 7.45 per cent to Rs 477.70.

JK Lakshmi Cement yesterday reported a 19.4 per cent decline in standalone net profit at Rs 20.85 crore for the March quarter, hurt by increase in input costs.The company had logged a standalone net profit of Rs 25.87 crore in the same quarter of the previous fiscal, JK Lakshmi Cement said in a BSE filing.Total income during the quarter under review stood at Rs 930.57 crore as against Rs 837.21 crore in the year-ago period, up 11.15 per cent.