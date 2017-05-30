NDTVBusinessHindiMoviesCricketGood TimesFoodTechAutoAppsPrimeArtWeddings
Jubilant FoodWorks Shares Tumble 13% After Q4 Results

Jubilant FoodWorks yesterday reported a 75.88 per cent fall in standalone net profit at Rs 6.71 crore for the fourth quarter ended March 31.
Press Trust of India | Last Updated: May 30, 2017 12:24 (IST)
New Delhi: Shares of Jubilant FoodWorks today slumped 13 per cent after the company reported a 75.88 per cent fall in standalone net profit for the fourth quarter ended March 31.

Disappointing earnings dragged down shares of the company. After making a weak opening, the stock further tanked 12.95 per cent to Rs 817.60 on BSE.

At NSE, the scrip plummeted 13 per cent to Rs 817.20.

Jubilant FoodWorks yesterday reported a 75.88 per cent fall in standalone net profit at Rs 6.71 crore for the fourth quarter ended March 31.

The company -- which operates Domino's and Dunkin' Donuts outlets in India -- attributed negative same store growth (SSG) and increase in cost on account of expansion for fall in earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA).

Jubilant FoodWorks had posted a net profit of Rs 27.83 crore in the corresponding period of previous fiscal.

Its total income stood at Rs 616.35 crore for the quarter under review, down marginally from Rs 620.97 crore in the same period a year ago, the company said in a BSE filing.

(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Story first published on: May 30, 2017 12:24 (IST)
