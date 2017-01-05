Just Dial To Consider Demerger Of Just Dial Global, Shares Soar 14%

Shares of Just Dial surged as much as 14 per cent on Thursday after the local search service provider informed the stock exchanges that it will consider demerger of its unlisted subsidiary Just Dial Global on January 17, 2016.
"Meeting of equity shareholders of Just Dial Limited shall be held on Tuesday, January 17, 2017 to consider and approve the Scheme of Arrangement between Just Dial Limited and Just Dial Global Private Limited and their respective Shareholders and Creditors," Just Dial said in a release to Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE).
Just Dial surged to an intraday high of Rs 390.90 amid huge volumes. On the BSE, 7.05 lakh shares of Just Dial changed hands compared to its two-week average volume of 1.22 lakh shares As of 12.10 p.m..
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement