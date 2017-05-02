Kitex Garments Shares Slump As Q4 Profit Falls 40%
Kitex Garments' total income from operations fell 9 per cent to Rs 156.50 crore from Rs 172.23 crore in the March quarter of last quarter. Its earnings per share declined to Rs 5.68 from Rs 9.45.
Edited by Abhishek Vasudev | Last Updated: May 02, 2017 14:37 (IST) Abhishek Vasudev
EMAIL
COMMENTS
Shares of Kitex Garments slumped as much as 16.5 per cent to hit intraday low of Rs 418 after the Kerala-based garment maker post market hours on Friday reported that its net profit in the March quarter fell 40 per cent on a year-on-year basis to Rs 26.99 crore from Rs 44.89 crore during the same quarter last year.
Kitex Garments' total income from operations fell 9 per cent to Rs 156.50 crore from Rs 172.23 crore in the March quarter of last quarter. Its earnings per share declined to Rs 5.68 from Rs 9.45.
Post the results, shares of Kitex Garments came under heavy selling pressure as 99,000 shares changed hands on the Bombay Stock Exchange compared with an average of 48,000 shares traded daily in the past two weeks.
As of 2:34 pm, Kitex Garments was trading 15.85 per cent lower at Rs 420, underperforming the Nifty which was trading on a flat note.