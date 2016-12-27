Larsen & Toubro Shares In Focus After Bagging Rs 3,039 Crore Order

Larsen & Toubro shares were in limelight today after the infrastructure giant bagged orders worth Rs 3,039 crore. Its shares gained as much as 0.6 per cent to an intraday high of Rs. 1,346.9 on Tuesday.
Larsen & Toubro (L&T) on Monday said its construction arm has bagged orders worth Rs. 3,039 crore across various business segments, including power transmission and distribution, and heavy civil infrastructure.
Technical analyst Vishal Malkan says L&T shares look positive on charts. He suggested investors buying the stock with near-term target at Rs 1,420 and stop-loss of Rs 1,310.
(With agency inputs)
