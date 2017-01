Shares of Liberty Shoes surged as much as 19 per cent to an intraday high of Rs 173 on Tuesday amid huge volumes.



On the Bombay Stock Exchange, 89,000 shares changed hands as of 12.25 p.m. compared to its two-week average volume of 2,405 shares.



However, there was no specific news behind the strong rally in the shares of Liberty Shoes.

Liberty Shoes has outperformed the broader indices over last one month. Including today's gains, Liberty shares have gained 23 per cent compared to nearly 2 per cent gain in the broader Sensex.As of 12.31 p.m., Liberty Shoes shares traded 18.52 per cent higher at Rs 172.80 apiece compared to 0.28 per cent gain in the broader Sensex.