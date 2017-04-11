Liquor Shares Fall On Possible Sales Ban In Madhya Pradesh. Is It Good Time To Buy?
United Spirits which makes popular brand of whiskies such as McDowells', Royal Challenge and Black Dog among others fell as much as 2.7 per cent
April 11, 2017
Shares of most of the liquor manufacturing companies such as United Spirits, United Breweries, Tilaknagar Industries and GM Breweries were trading with a negative bias after Madhya Pradesh state government on Sunday proposed to ban sale of liquor in the state in a phased manner. Madhya Pradesh is headed towards total prohibition as Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan has announced that all liquor shops would be closed across the state in a phased manner. "Alcohol prohibition will be implemented in the entire state by closing all liquor shops in a phased manner," Mr Chouhan said while addressing a programme at village Neemkhera (Heerapur) of Narsinghpur district.
United Spirits which is subsidiary of Diageo and manufactures popular brand of whiskies such as McDowells', Royal Challenge and Black Dog among others fell as much as 2.7 per cent. United Breweries maker of popular Kingfisher beer also fell nearly 2 per cent at day's lowest tlevel to Rs 731.10. Country liquor maker GM Breweries dfeclined as much as 4.65 per cent and Tilaknagar Industries slipped 1.5 per cent.
Earlier this month, Supreme Court ruling on banning sale of liquor along highways across the country came into effect which also came as a negative development for the sales of liquor companies.
Meanwhile, United Spirits on Monday said ban on spirits gives rise to other social ills like illicit alcohol, bootlegging and crime.
Should You Buy Shares of Liquor Companies
Amid all the negative developments around the sales of liquor analysts are divided as to buy, sell or hold shares of liquor manufacturers.
AK Prabhakar, head of research at IDBI Capital Markets and Securities says, "This has been one sector which has been growing for very long time. From 2000 to 2014 the sector has been growing leaps and bounds even in 2008-2010 when all sectors were negative this was growing."
"But a lot has changed as people have reduced their consumption and ban on alcohol in Kerala followed by Bihar and in Tamil Nadu there are protests demanding ban on sale of liquor and now Madhya Pradesh planning sales ban along with the Supreme Court judgement on restriction of sales along highways... there are many restriction and the sector is going through bad time and it is better to wait for 1-2 more quarters to buy into the liquor shares," adds Mr Prabhakar.
Meanwhile, foreign brokerage Morgan Stanley maintains overweight on United Spirits for target price of Rs 2,900 per share. It says that it awaits further clarity on implementation of prohibition and the stock is likely to react negatively on prohibition news.
On the other hand, Macquarie has maintained 'underperform' on United Spirits for target price of Rs 1,600 per share and it says prohibition plank is getting louder and GST could also be a major issue for the company in FY'18.
Meanwhile, Goldman Sachs has 'neutral' rating on United Spirits and has a target price of Rs 1,857/share. It says investors are concerned about prohibition in additional states.