Live: Nifty Extends Record Rise, Near 9,450; Hindalco Surges 4%

The rally in the stock markets got a boost after a the Met department predicted normal rainfall.
The stock markets extended its record run with Sensex and Nifty at fresh record highs in trades today led by gains in bluechip counters like ITC, HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank, Mahindra & Mahindra and Larsen & Toubro. The Sensex rose as much as 98 points to hit intraday high of 30,346.79 and the broader Nifty moved above 9,450 levels, rising 44 points. The ongoing rally in the stock markets got a sentimental boost after a phase of consolidation after the whether department predicted a normal rainfall in the upcoming monsoon season.
Here are the live stock market updates:
12:57 pm: Nifty hovered near 9,450 in noon trade with Hindalco and Eicher Motors surging over 4 per cent each.
12:03 pm: Shares of PSU banks were witnessing buying interest. The PSU Bank index jumped 1.65 per cent; Allahabad Bank was the top gainer from this space, up 3.78 per cent at Rs 90.50. Bank of India, Oriental Bank of Commerce, Bank of Baroda, Canara Bank, Syndicate Bank and Punjab National Bank were also among the gainers, up 1.77-3 per cent each.
11:58 am: Select power and capital goods shares were witnessing buying interest. ABB, Siemens, CG Power, Adani Power, BHEL, GMR Infra, CESC and NTPC were among the laggards.
11:46 am: Bharti Airtel was the top Sensex loser, down 1.48 per cent at Rs 367. GAIL India, Hindustan Unilever, Dr Reddy's Labs, NTPC, Power Grid and Coal India were also among the losers.
11:34 am: Shares of HCL Technologies were trading on a flat note after it reported better-than-expected March quarter earnings. HCL Tech reported net profit of Rs 2,475 crore against estimate of Rs 2,091 crore.
11:26 am: The overall market breadth remains positive as 1,346 shares were advancing while 1,091 were declining on the BSE.
11:014 am: ADF Foods was the top gainer among the small-cap shares, up 11 per cent at Rs 286. IL&FS Investment Manager, Caplin Point Laboratories, Indo Rama Synthetics, Jindal Stainless, Dalmia Bharat and IL&FS Transportation Networks were also among the gainers.
11:03 am: The bull run continues on Dalal Street. Sensex 118 points to hit record high of 30,366 and Nifty rises 38 points.
10:47 am: HUDCO's initial public offer (IPO) will close today. HUDCO IPO was subscribed nearly three and a half times by 10:30 am today. The retail portion has seen overwhelming demand. The portion marked for retail investors got oversubscribed on Day 1 itself. Analysts say the strong response from retail investors' category is due to the Rs. 2 discount given to this category.
10:19 am: The stock markets continue to trade higher. Sensex rises 74 points to 30,322 and Nifty up 30 points at 9,438.
9:41 am: The broader markets were trading were trading higher. The BSE mid-cap index rose 0.57 per cent and the small-cap index jumped 0.41 per cent; Emami was the top gainer from the mid-cap space, up 3 per cent at Rs 1,132. Bajaj Holding, Bajaj Finserv, Sun TV, Jindal Steel, M&M Financial Services and Page Industries were also among the gainers in the mid-cap space.
9:26 am: Buying was visible across the board in morning trades with metal shares among the top performers. The BSE Metals index was the top sectoral gainer, up 1.3 per cent. Pharma, oil & gas, banking, consumer durables and FMCG shares were also witnessing buying interest.
9:20 am: From the Nifty basket of shares, 39 were advancing while 12 were declining. Hindalco was the top Nifty gainer, the stock jumped over 3 per cent after its subsidiary Novelis reported Q4 EBITDA of $304 million. Its EBITDA per tonne translates to $370 per tonne. Zee Entertainment jumped nearly 2.73 per cent, extending its yesterday's gain of 4 per cent on the back of Q4 earnings. HCL Technologies was also among the top Nifty gainers on the back of better-than-estimated March quarter earnings. Mahindra & Mahindra, Bharti Infratel, Bank of Baroda, Lupin, ONGC and Axis Bank were also among the gainers in the Nifty.
9:08 am: Sensex rises 61.54 points to 20,310 and Nifty advances 41 points to 9,448.55 in pre-opening session.
9:00 am: Rupee moves higher against dollar, trades at 64.50 against previous close of 64.62.
8:30 am: Endurance Tech, Dalmia Bharat, Phoenix Mills and KEI Industries will be in focus as these companies reported their March quarter earnings post market hours on Wednesday.
8:27 am: Shares of metal company Hindalco will be on investors' radar after its subsidiary Novelis reported Q4 EBITDA of $304 million. Its EBITDA per tonne translates to $370 per tonne.
8:25 am: Hero MotoCorp will be in focus after company post market hours on Wednesday reported that its net profit fell to Rs 717 crore from Rs 833 crore during the same period last year. Its sales also declined to Rs 6,915 crore in the March quarter. Margins of the company were impacted by discounts to liquidate BS-III stock.
8:22 am: The global cues were also indicating a positive start for the Indian markets. Among the other Asian markets, Japan's Nikkei was up 0.14 per cent, South Korea's KOSPI rose nearly 1 per cent and Hong Kong's Hang Seng was up 0.74 per cent. Overnight, US stocks were mixed on Wednesday as investors digested President Donald Trump's abrupt dismissal of his FBI chief as well as corporate earnings from Walt Disney and Nvidia.
The Dow Jones industrial average lost ground, while the Nasdaq closed at a record high.