Live: Nifty Set To Open Above 9,450, Hero MotoCorp, HCL Tech In Focus
The foreign institutional investors bought shares worth Rs 893 crore on Wednesday while domestic institutional investors were net sellers.
Written by Abhishek Vasudev | Last Updated: May 11, 2017 08:44 (IST) Abhishek Vasudev
The rally in the stock markets got a boost after a the Met department predicted normal rainfall.
The benchmark Nifty is further set to venture out in the uncharted territories later in the day as indicated by the Nifty futures traded on the Singapore Exchange. The SGX Nifty or popularly known as the Singapore Nifty was up 0.35 per cent or 33 points at 9,452. In yesterday's session, the foreign institutional investors bought shares worth Rs 893 crore while domestic institutional investors sold shares worth Rs 230 crore. The ongoing rally in the stock markets got a sentimental boost after a phase of consolidation after the whether department predicted a normal rainfall in the upcoming monsoon season.
Here are the live stock market updates:
8:30 am: Endurance Tech, Dalmia Bharat, Phoenix Mills and KEI Industries will be in focus as these companies reported their March quarter earnings post market hours on Wednesday.
8:27 am: Shares of metal company Hindalco will be on investors' radar after its subsidiary Novelis reported Q4 EBITDA of $304 million. Its EBITDA per tonne translates to $370 per tonne.
8:25 am: Hero MotoCorp will be in focus after company post market hours on Wednesday reported that its net profit fell to Rs 717 crore from Rs 833 crore during the same period last year. Its sales also declined to Rs 6,915 crore in the March quarter. Margins of the company were impacted by discounts to liquidate BS-III stock.
8:22 am: The global cues were also indicating a positive start for the Indian markets. Among the other Asian markets, Japan's Nikkei was up 0.14 per cent, South Korea's KOSPI rose nearly 1 per cent and Hong Kong's Hang Seng was up 0.74 per cent. Overnight, US stocks were mixed on Wednesday as investors digested President Donald Trump's abrupt dismissal of his FBI chief as well as corporate earnings from Walt Disney and Nvidia.
The Dow Jones industrial average lost ground, while the Nasdaq closed at a record high.