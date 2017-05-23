Live: Sensex Falls 150 Points, Nifty Below 9,400; Pharma Shares Weigh

The broader markets were underperforming the benchmark indices. The BSE mid-cap and small-cap indices slumped over 1.5 per cent each.
Edited by Abhishek Vasudev | Last Updated: May 23, 2017 09:49 (IST) Abhishek Vasudev
EMAIL
COMMENTS
From the Nifty basket of shares, 37 were declining while 14 were advancing.
The Sensex fell over 150 points and Nifty moved below 9,400 on the back of weakness in pharma, FMCG, banking, realty and energy shares. Pharma shares were among the worst hit in trade so far with frontline pharma shares like Sun Pharma, Cipla and Aurobindo Pharma falling between 3 and 5 per cent each. Analysts say the Nifty is likely to trade in the range of 9,400 on the downside and 9,500 on the upside and any breakout on the either side of the range will decide the trend for the index going ahead.
Here are the live market updates:
9:45 am: GAIL India was among the top Nifty losers, down 5.2 per cent at Rs 369.85 after the company post market hours on Monday reported 69 per cent drop in fourth quarter net profit as it wrote down the value of its investment in Dabhol power plant.
Net profit for the January-March quarter of the last fiscal was Rs 260.16 crore, or Rs 1.54 per share, as against Rs 832.13 crore, or Rs 4.92 a share, net earnings in the same period a year before.
9:41 am: Shares of PSU banks extended their yesterday's down move. The PSU bank sub-index on the NSE- Nifty PSU index slumped 1.73 per cent; Bank of India was the top loser from this space, down 5 per cent at Rs 150. Oriental Bank of Commerce, Allahabad Bank, Syndicate Bank, Punjab National Bank, Andhra Bank, Bank of Baroda and IDBI Bank were alss among the laggards.
9:31 am: The broader markets were underperforming the benchmark indices. The BSE mid-cap and small-cap indices slumped over 1.5 per cent each.
9:24 am: From the Nifty basket of shares, 37 were declining while 14 were advancing. Sun Pharma was the top Nifty loser, down 5 per cent at Rs 607. GAIL India, Aurobindo Pharma, Cipla, Bank of Baroda, Indiabulls Housing Finance, State Bank of India, Adani Ports, Tata Power and Ambuja Cements were also among the losers, down 1.6-4.7 per cent each.
9:20 am: The stock markets edge lower after a positive start. Sensex falls 56 points to 30,515 and Nifty slips 24 points to 9,415.