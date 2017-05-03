Live: Sensex In Consolidation Phase, All Eyes On ICICI Bank
Sensex and Nifty edged higher in opening trades today after yesterday's listless session. Analysts say that the Nifty is in a phase of consolidation near its all-time high levels.
Written by Abhishek Vasudev | Last Updated: May 03, 2017 10:25 (IST)
Sensex and Nifty edged higher in opening trades today after yesterday's listless session but soon turned flat as banking and FMCG heavyweights came under a mild selling pressure. Analysts say that the Nifty is in a phase of consolidation near its all-time high levels and the market participants will closely watch out for India's largest private sector lender ICICI Bank's March quarter earnings which are due later in the day. Meanwhile, Sumeet Bagadia, associate director at Choice Broking said Nifty has important support at 9,280-9,250 levels and on the upside it faces resistance around 9,350 levels. If 9,350 is taken out convincingly on a closing basis then Nifty can go up to 9,450-9,500 soon and on the downside if 9,280 is taken out on closing basis then there can be a fall of 100-150 points. Till the time these two levels are not broken on either side the Nifty will likely move in this range, added Mr Bagadia.
Here are the latest stock market updates:
10:15 am: Nischal Maheshwari, head institutional equities at Edelweiss says that aviation sector looks like more of a trading bet rather than an investment bet. Good part is that the demand is still growing and competition is severe. But as long as oil prices are down everything seems to be good, he adds.
10:07 am: Shares of Mumbai-based real estate developer Godrej Properties rallied as much as 13 per cent to hit fresh 52-week high of Rs. 570.90 after the company before the market opening today informed the stock exchanges that it has sold 1,000 apartments across three new project launches in Pune, Mumbai and National Capital Region. Godrej Properties is currently developing residential, commercial and township projects spread across approximately 13 million square meters (133 million square feet) in 12 cities.
9:35 am: The broader markets were outperforming the benchmark indices. The BSE mid-cap index rose 0.52 per cent and the small-cap index advanced 0.40 per cent. From the mid-cap space, UBL was the top gainer from the mid-cap space, up 5 per cent at Rs 809. Cummins India, Oberoi Realty, Piramal Enterprises, Godrej Industries, Reliance Infra, Shriram Transport Finance and Central Bank were also among the gainers, up 1.4-4.5 per cent each.
9:19 am: Indian markets edged higher in opening trades with Sensex rising 75 points at 29,996 and Nifty rose 21 points to 9,334.
From the Nifty basket of shares, 38 were trading higher while 13 were trading lower. Power Grid was the top Nifty gainer, up 2 per cent at Rs 210.05. Bharti Infratel, Bajaj Auto, BPCL, Tata Motors, Larsen & Toubro, Indian Oil and NTPC were also among the gainers.
On the other hand, ITC, Sun Pharma, Infosys, Eicher Motors, Cipla, Axis Bank, Maruti Suzuki, Indiabulls Housing Finance, IndusInd Bank and HDFC were among the laggards.
ICICI Bank which is scheduled to report its March quarter earnings later in the day was trading on a flat note ahead of earnings announcement.
9:08 am: Sensex rises 64 points to 29,984.95 and Nifty jumps 32 points to 9,346.25 in the pre-market session.
9:01 am: Rupee opened higher at 64.13 per dollar against Tuesday's close of 64.21.