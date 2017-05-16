Live: Sensex, Nifty Hover Around Record Highs; ITC, TCS Among Top Movers
The current upmove in the markets is on the back of resumption of buying by the foreign institutional investors.
NDTV | Last Updated: May 16, 2017 12:35 (IST)
The Nifty jumped 47 points to new record peak of 9,493.
The Sensex and Nifty rose to fresh record highs in opening deals in today's session. The Sensex rose as much as 197 points to hit all-time high of 30,519 and the broader Nifty jumped 47 points to new record peak of 9,493. The rise in the opening deals was on the back of gains in heavyweight shares such as ITC, TCS, ICICI Bank, Reliance Industries, Bharti Airtel and HDFC. The sentiment on Dalal Street turned upbeat after the foreign institutional investors resumed buying shares in Indian markets after being net sellers in the month of April.
Here are live stock market updates:
12:33 pm: Tata Steel will report its full year and March quarter earnings later in the day. Analysts expect Tata Steel to post net profit of Rs 961 crore against loss of Rs 3,213 crore during the same quarter last year. Its sales are expected to come in at Rs 31,620 crore compared with Rs 29,164 crore in the same period last year.
12:27 pm: ITC, TCS, Reliance Industries, Tata Motors and Bharti Airtel were among the top Sensex movers. Gains in these shares collectively contributed 100 points to the Sensex.
12:08 pm: Adani Power, NTPC, Tata Power, Reliance Power and Reliance Infra were among the gainers from the power space.
10:49 am: The Sensex and Nifty came off the record highs as profit-booking emerged in select banking, capital goods, realty and power shares. The Sensex was up 94 points at 9,466 and Nifty was at 9,466, up 20 points.
10:46 am: The overall market breadth remains marginally positive as 1,203 shares advance while 1,035 decline on the Bombay Stock Exchange.
10:39 am: Domestic brokerage Kotak has maintained its buy call on Vedanta for target price of Rs 300 per share.
10:36 am: AK Prabhakar, head of research at IDBI Capital Markets and Research, says "Liquidity is moving the markets higher and the recent rally in the markets can take Nifty to 9,600-9,700 levels before any meaningful correction comes. However, a correction would be welcome step for long term investment perspective."
10:21 am: Shares of Skipper Ltd rallied as much as 9 per cent to hit freash 52-week high of Rs 214 after the company post market hours reported net profit of Rs 52.8 crore on sales of Rs 583.7 crore. During the same period last financial year, the company reported net profit of Rs 36.1 crore on sales of Rs 530 crore.
10:19 am: Reliance Industries, TCS, ITC, Bharti Airtel, Infosys, Tata Motors and Dr Reddy's Labs were among the top contributors towards today's gain in the Sensex.
9:56 am: Indosolar Ltd was the top gainer from the small-cap space, up 14.35 per cent at Rs 9.72. Future Lifestyle Fashions, TGB Banquets And Hotels, Voltamp Transformers and Avanti Feeds were also among the gainers.
9:47 am: Adani Power was the top gainer from the mid-cap space, up 8 per cent at Rs 33. OFSS, JSW Energy, Reliance Power, Tata Power, GE T&D Ltd, Indian Hotels and M&M Financial Services were also among the gainers, up 1.5-3 per cent each.
9:44 am: Asian Paints, Hindalco, Zee Entertainment, Bank of Baroda, Cipla, Bajaj Auto and Coal India were among the laggards in the Nifty.
9:41 am: The broader markets were underperforming the benchmark indices. The BSE mid-cap and small-cap indices were up 0.26 and 0.4 per cent each respectively.
9:26 am: Buying visible across the sectors all the sectoral indices were quoting higher. IT, FMCG, oil & gas indices were up between 0.5-0.8 per cent each.
9:21 am: From the Nifty basket of shares, 37 were advancing while 14 were declining. Bharti Airtel was the top Nifty gainer, up 3 per cent at Rs 375. Reliance Industries, Bharti Infratel, TCS, Dr Reddy's Labs, ACC, Tata Motors and ICICI Bank were also among the gainers.
8:40 am: On the macro-economic front, India's trade deficit witnessed about three-fold increase to $13.24 billion mainly on account of a sharp jump in gold and crude oil imports during the month.
8:33 am: The foreign institutional investors bought shares worth Rs 235 crore while domestic institutional investors sold shares worth Rs 66 crore on Monday.
8:31 am: Punjab National Bank will also report its earnings today. Analysts expect the state-run lender to report net profit of Rs 460 crore against loss of Rs 5,367 crore in the same period last year. Its gross non-performing assets as a percentage of total advances is likely to come in at 13.1 per cent compared with 13.7 per cent in th previous quarter.
