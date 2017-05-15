Live: Sensex Rises Over 150 Points As Rate Cut Hopes Brighten

Sensex rose over 150 points and Nifty was firm above 9,400 as hopes of interest rate cut by the Reserve Bank of India brightened after consumer inflation eased in April to its lowest in at least five years. Meanwhile, the sentiment on Dalal Street also got a boost after foreign institutional investors turned buyers after being net sellers in the previous month. The foreign institutional investors bought shares worth Rs 842 crore on Friday while domestic institutional investors sold shares worth Rs. 711 crore.
Here are the live stock market updates:
9:42 am: Banking shares were witnessing buying interest. The BSE Bankex was up 0.68 per cent; ICICI Bank, Axis Bank, Canara Bank, Federal Bank, Kotak Mahindra Bank, Punjab National Bank and Bank of Baroda were among the gainers fro the banking space.
9:21 am: From the Nifty basket of shares, 37 were advancing while 14 were declining. Hindalco was the top Nifty gainer, up 2 per cent at Rs 195. ICICI Bank, Tata Steel, Dr Reddy's Labs, ONGC, UltraTech Cement, HDFC and Grasim Industries were also among the gainers. On the other hand, BPCL, Hero MotoCorp, Bharti Infratel, Infosys and Wipro were among the losers.
9:18 am: The Sensex was up 119 points at 30,307 and Nifty was at 9,432, up 31 points.
8:49 am: Asian stocks were resilient on Monday, edging up to a two-year high after shaking off threats posed by a ransomware attack that locked up more than 200,000 computers in over 150 countries, a missile test by North Korea and weak U.S. data.
The yen and gold, which inched up in early trade, pulled back as risk aversion ebbed.
Oil prices jumped after Saudi Arabia's energy minister and Russia's oil minister said in a joint briefing that they agreed output cuts need to be extended until March 2018.
8:29 am: Vedanta will report its March quarter earnings later in the day, analysts expect company to report net profit of Rs 2,803 crore on sales of Rs 21,979 crore. Its EBITDA is expected to come in at Rs 7,356 crore compared with Rs 5,996 crore in the previous quarter.
8:25 am: Banking and rate sensitive shares may edge higher in trade today after consumer inflation eased in April to its lowest in at least five years, reviving a debate on whether the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) should revisit policy easing even as most analysts expect it to hold rates for the time being.
8:18 am: Idea Cellular, Titan Company, Nestle, PNB Housing Finance, Central Bank, Karnataka Bank, Inox Wind, Quick Heal, SH Kelkar, Tvs Electronics, Vinati Organics, Atul Auto and JSL Stainless will be on traders' radar as these companies declared their March quarter earnings over the weekend.