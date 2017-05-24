Live: Sensex, Nifty Turn Flat; PSU Banks Fall For Third Straight Day

The Sensex which rose over 100 points in the opening deals came off the intraday highs on the back of selling pressure in PSU banking, pharma, FMCG and metal shares. The broader Nifty also retreated from its important level of 9,400. Sumeet Bagadia, associate director at Choice Broking, says on the downside Nifty has support at 9,370 and if it breaks 9,370 it can fall by another 80-100 points. However, any decline should be used as a buying opportunity for target of 9,700 on Nifty, adds Mr Bagadia.
Here are the live market updates:
9:56 am: Max Financial Services was the top loser from the mid-cap space, down 5.78 per cent at Rs 585. IDBI Bank, Union Bank, Biocon, Central Bank of India, GMR Infra and Glenmark Pharma were also among the losers from this space.
