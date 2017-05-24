Live: Sensex, Nifty Turn Flat; PSU Banks Fall For Third Straight Day

The Sensex which rose over 100 points in the opening deals came off the intraday highs on the back of selling pressure in PSU banking, pharma, FMCG and metal shares. The broader Nifty also retreated from its important level of 9,400. Sumeet Bagadia, associate director at Choice Broking, says on the downside Nifty has support at 9,370 and if it breaks 9,370 it can fall by another 80-100 points. However, any decline should be used as a buying opportunity for target of 9,700 on Nifty, adds Mr Bagadia.



Here are the live market updates:



9:56 am: Max Financial Services was the top loser from the mid-cap space, down 5.78 per cent at Rs 585. IDBI Bank, Union Bank, Biocon, Central Bank of India, GMR Infra and Glenmark Pharma were also among the losers from this space.

Stock markets give up initial gains. The Sensex was up 71 points at 30,436 and Nifty was at 9,394, up 8 points.PSU banking shares were witnessing selling pressure for third day in a row. The Nifty PSU index was down 1 per cent; IDBI Bank was the top loser from the PSU banking space, down 3.2 per cent at Rs 62.85. Union Bank of India, Syndicate Bank, Oriental Bank of Commerce, Bank of India, Allahabad Bank and Andhra Bank were also among the losers, down 1.35-3 per cent.The broader markets were trading on a flat note. The BSE mid-cap index was down 0.05 per cent and the small-cap index was up 0.16 per cent.From the Nifty basket of shares, 27 were trading lower while 24 were advancing. HCL Technologies was the top Nifty loser, down 2 per cent at Rs 847. Aurobindo Pharma, Bank of Baroda, Bharti Infratel, Sun Pharma, Eicher Motors and UltraTech Cement were also among the losers. On the other hand, Tata Motors, Tata Motors DVR, Adani Ports, HDFC, Power Grid, TCS and Larsen & Toubro were among the gainers.Tata Motors on Tuesday reported a 17 percent fall in fourth-quarter net profit, hurt by lower income from operations. Consolidated net profit for the three months to March 31 fell to Rs. 4,336 crore from Rs. 5,211 crore a year earlier. Analysts had expected the company to post a profit of Rs. 2,695 crore, according to Thomson Reuters data.Foreign institutional investors sold shares worth Rs 400 crore on Tuesday while domestic institutional investors bought shares worth Rs 352 crore.Lupin will report its March quarter earnings later in the day. Analysts expect the company net profit to fall to Rs 638 crore from Rs 807 crore during the same period a year ago. EBITDA margin (operating profit) is expected to come down to 25.2 per cent from 31 per cent in March quarter of last financial year.Adani Ports will also report its earnings today. Analysts expect the company to report net profit of Rs 946 crore on sales of Rs 2,304 crore.