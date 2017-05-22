Live: Sensex Off Day's High, Nifty Below 9,450; PSU Banks Fall
The BSE Oil & Gas index was down 0.72 per cent; HPCL, BPCL, Castrol India, IGL, GAIL India and Indian Oil were among the laggards.
Last Updated: May 22, 2017 14:10 (IST)
The Sensex which rose over 200 points came of the intraday high levels and Nifty was trading on a flat note below its crucial psychological level of 9,450 as selling pressure in heavyweights like State Bank of India, Sun Pharma, HDFC and Power Grid weighed on the positive sentiment. However, gains in FMCG shares like ITC and Hindustan Unilever were intact which were holding the benchmark indices in the positive territory. Meanwhile, the government on Friday finalised Goods and Services Tax rates for substantial items and services, clearing a major hurdle towards a July 1 rollout of much-awaited new nationwide indirect tax regime.For latest news on Business, like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.
Here are the live market updates:
1:53 pm: Venky's India's shares jump 5 per cent to Rs 1,219 after the company reported that its net profit in March quarter more than doubled to Rs 42 crore from Rs 20.19 crore during the same period last financial year.
1:46 pm: Selling pressure visible in banking, metal, oil & gas, power, realty, power and pharma shares.
1:09 pm: Bank of India's loss narrows to Rs 1,045 crore from Rs 3,587 crore during the same period last year. Gross non-performing loans as a percentage of total advances eases to 13.22 per cent from 13.38 per cent iin the previous quarter. Shares fall 3.47 per cent to Rs 172.10.
12:48 pm: Stock markets off day's high on selling pressure in PSU banks, pharma, oil & gas and auto shares. Sensex up 108 points or 0.35 per cent at 30,573 and Nifty was up 18 points or 0.19 per cent at 9,446.
12:42 pm: Market breadth turns bearish as 1,445 shares decline while 1,062 advance on the BSE.
12:27 pm: Mid-cap shares were witnessing selling pressure. The BSE mid-cap index was down 0.36 per cent; Cummins India was the top loser from this space, down 5 per cent at Rs 921. Bajaj Finserve, Kamsai Nerolac, Bank of India, OFSS, Tata Power, Torrent Power, Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail and Reliance Communications were also among the losers.
12:07 pm: Oil & gas stocks were witnessing selling pressure. The BSE Oil & Gas index was down 0.72 per cent; HPCL, BPCL, Castrol India, IGL, GAIL India and Indian Oil were among the laggards.
11:42 am: FMCG shares extend gains. The BSE FMCG index was the top sectoral gainer up 2.6 per cent; ITC, Hindustan Unilever, Britannia Industries, Marico and Nestle India were among the gainers.
11:32 am: Strong reform measures like GST and political stability at centre are driving domestic stock markets higher, says market expert Ajay Bagga.
11:25 am: The market breadth was neutral as 1,126 shares were advancing while 1,246 were declining on the BSE.
11:11 am: Pharma shares witness selling pressure. The BSE Healthcare index falls nearly 1 per cent; Sun Pharma, Lupin, Dr Reddy's Labs, Piramal Enterprises, Aurobindo Pharma and Shasun Strides were among the losers from this space.
10:43 am: PSU banking shares were witnessing selling pressure. The Nifty PSU bank index fell 2.25 per cent; Bank of India was the top loser from this space, down 3 per cent at Rs 173. State Bank of India, Andhra Bank, IDBI Bank, Allahabad Bank, Bank of Baroda, Oriental Bank of Commerce and Syndicate Bank were also among the laggards.
10:28 am: FMCG shares rally for second day in a row. The BSE FMCG index rises 2 per cent on the back of gains in ITC, Hindustan Unilever, Nestle India, Marico, Britannia Industries and Dabur Ltd.
10:09 am: LT Foods was the top gainer from the small-cap space, up 12 per cent at Rs 80.50. Shaily Engineering, BL Kashyap, MEP Infrastructure Developers, Kohinoor Foods, SORIL Infra Resources, Bliss GVS Pharma and Indiabulls Ventures were also among the gainers from the small-cap space.
9:40 am: Shares of Suzlon Energy jumped as much as 8 per cent to hit intraday high of Rs 22.25 after the company reported profit of Rs 579 crore against loss of Rs 334 crore during the same period last year.
9:23 am: The broader markets were in-line with the benchmark indices. The BSE mid-cap and small-cap indices were up 0.5 per cent each. Indian Hotels was the top gainer from the mid-cap space, up 2.34 per cent at Rs 142. Bharat Electronics, NLC India, Bharat Forge, Central Bank, GMR Infra, Jindal Steel and Page Industries were also among the gainers.
9:20 am: From the Nifty basket of shares, 39 were trading higher while 12 shares were among the losers. ITC was the top Nifty gainer, the stock rose 2.76 per cent to Rs 294. Indiabulls Housing Finance, Bharti Airtel, Tata Motors, Tata Steel, TCS, Kotak Mahindra Bank, Tata Motors DVR, Axis Bank and Reliance Industries also advanced 1-1.7 per cent each. On the other hand, BPCL, Tata Power, Wipro, Sun Pharma, State Bank of India and GAIL India were among the laggards.
8:44 am: Suzlon Energy may react to its earnings after the company reported net profit of Rs 579 crore in March quarter against loss of Rs 333.9 crore. Its revenues rose to Rs 4,999 crore from Rs 3,246 crore.
Foreign institutional investors sold shares worth Rs 989 crore while domestic institutional investors bought shares worth Rs 349 crore on Friday.
Shares of Kotak Mahindra Bank and Tata Motors DVR will be in focus today after both of them were included in the BSE benchmark- Sensex replacing GAIL India. With these two additions the tally of stocks in Sensex will rise to 31 from 30 at present from June 19.
Among other shares, Just Dial may react to its earnings which came over the weekend. Just Dial reported that its net profit in the March quarter declined to Rs 25.4 crore from Rs 40 crore during the same period last year.
GAIL India will be reporting its March quarter earnings later in the day. Analysts expect the company to report net profit of Rs 1,113 crore on sales of Rs 13,226 crore compared with net profit of Rs 770 crore on sales of Rs 11,627 crore during the same period last year.
