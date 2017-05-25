Live: Sensex Rises 100 Points, Nifty Moves Towards 9,400; Lupin Slumps
Lupin was the top loser down 7.7 per cent at Rs 1,133 after the company reported weak set of earnings yesterday.
Written by Abhishek Vasudev
May 25, 2017
The Sensex rose over 100 points while the broader Nifty moved towards its crucial psychological level of 9,400 on the back of buying in bluechip stocks such as HDFC, Infosys, Reliance Industries, ITC and Larsen & Toubro. Analysts say the Sensex and Nifty are likely to face a volatile session today as futures and options (derivative) contracts for the month of May are set to expire later in the day. In the last six trading sessions, the Indian markets have faced selling pressure wherein the broader markets underperformed the Nifty. The mid-cap index has plunged over 8 per cent and the small-cap index has tanked over 7 per cent in last six sessions.
Here are the live market updates:
9:42 am: Pharma shares were witnessing selling pressure for seventh day in a row. BSE healthcare index was down 1.5 per cent; Lupin was the top loser from this space, down 6 per cent. Sun Pharma, Dr Reddy's Labs, Piramal Enterprises, Cadila Healthcare, Cipla and Glenmark Pharma were also among the losers.
9:20 am: From the Nifty basket of shares, 32 were advancing while 19 were declining. Bosch Ltd was the top Nifty gainer, up over 1 per cent at Rs 23,080 ahead of its March quarter earnings. GAIL India, Larsen & Toubro, IndusInd Bank, Infosys, HDFC, ITC and Asian Paints were also among the gainers. On the other hand, Lupin was the top loser down 7.7 per cent at Rs 1,133 after the company reported weak set of earnings yesterday.
8:56 am: Analysts expect Britannia Industries to report net profit of Rs 192 crore on sales of Rs 2,260 crore.
Ashok Leyland is likely to report net profit of Rs 424 crore on sales of Rs 6,515 crore. EBITDA is seen coming at Rs 720 crore.
Indian Oil is expected to report net profit of Rs 3,714 crore on sales of Rs 98,958 crore. Its operating profit is likely to go up to Rs 7,244 crore from Rs 4,749 crore during the same period last year. Analysts would watch out for an update on Paradip refinery, capex plans and forex/inventory changes.
Analysts expect Cipla to report net profit of Rs 333 crore on sales of Rs 3,769 crore. Its operating profit (EBITDA) is expected to come in at Rs 687 crore.
Cipla, Indian Oil, Ashok Leyland, NMDC, Britannia Industries and Bosch will be in focus today as theses companies will declare their March quarter earnings later in the day.
Foreign institutional investors bought shares worth Rs 82 crore on Wednesday and domestic institutional investors bought shares worth Rs 197 crore.
