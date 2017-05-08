Live: Sensex Up Nearly 100 Points; ACC, Ambuja Gain On Merger Talks
The Sensex advanced as much as 87 points in opening deals and the Nifty reclaimed its important psychological level of of 9,300.
May 08, 2017 10:00 (IST)
ACC and Ambuja Cements rose as much as 5 and 8 per cent each respectively.
Sensex and Nifty edged higher in opening deals on Monday. The Sensex advanced advanced nearly 100 points and the Nifty reclaimed its important psychological level of of 9,300. Meanwhile, the global cues were supportive as most of the markets in Asia were trading higher after France on Sunday shrugged off the siren call of right-wing populism that enchanted voters in the United States and United Kingdom, rejecting anti-EU firebrand Marine Le Pen and choosing as its next president Emmanuel Macron, a centrist political neophyte who has pledged to revive both his struggling country and the flailing continent.
9:59 am: The stock markets again gained strength with Sensex rising 82 points to 29,941 and Nifty jumping 32 points to 9,317.
9:56 am: Ruchit Jain of Angel Broking recommends buying Voltas for target of Rs 460 with stop loss at Rs 405 and also has a buy call on Mahindra & Mahindra for target price of Rs 1,430 with stop loss at Rs 1,230. Click here for more trading calls
9:35 am: The Sensex and Nifty turned flat after edging higher as weakness emerged in heavyweights such as HDFC, ITC and State Bank of India. The Sensex was up 0.10 per cent or 32 points at 29,890 and Nifty was at 9,304, up 0.2 per cent or 19 points.
9:32 am: The broader markets were outperforming the benchmark indices as the mid-cap and small-cap indices rose over 0.4 per cent each compared with a gain of 0.18 per cent in the Nifty and Sensex.
9:21 am: The Sensex and Nifty were trading on a positive note on the back of gains in consumer durables, banking, auto, capital goods, IT and pharma stocks. From the Nifty basket of shares, 31 were trading higher while 20 were among the losers. ACC and Ambuja Cements rose as much as 5 and 8 per cent each respectively on reports that both the companies are exploring opportunities of a merger. Eicher Motors rose over 3 per cent after the company over the weekend reported decent set of numbers in the quarter ended March 2017. ICICI Bank, Hero MotoCorp, Tata Motors, Aurobindo Pharma, TCS, Indian Oil, ONGC and Lupin were also among the gainers. On the other hand, Tata Power, Hindalco, Power Grid, HDFC, Kotak Mahindra Bank and Bank of Baroda were among the losers.