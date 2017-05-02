Live: Sensex Rises Over 100 Points, Maruti Suzuki Rallies On April Sales
Written by Abhishek Vasudev
| Last Updated: May 02, 2017 10:12 (IST) Abhishek Vasudev
Sensex rose over 100 points while the broader Nifty moved closer to 9,350 in trades today after an extended weekend on account of Maharashtra Day. The Sensex advanced as much as 134 points to reclaim important level of 30,000 while the Nifty jumped 38 points to hit high of 9,341.85. The Indian stock markets have been on a tear this year, making it one of the best performing markets in the world. The Sensex has surged nearly 13 per cent this year amid strong inflows from global as well as domestic investors. Foreign investors have so far this year poured in over Rs. 40,000 crore (net) in domestic equity markets while domestic institutional investors have put in over Rs. 15,000 crore.
Here are the live market updates:
10:12 am: Market expert Rakesh Arora says that investors should avoid smaller PSU banks which have run up a lot and stick to larger ones. He says even if the problem of non-performing loans is resolved, it will be tough for small PSU banks to cope up on the technological front.
10:01 am: Broader markets were outperforming the benchmark indices. The BSE mid-cap index rose 0.62 per cent and the small-cap index jumped 0.65 per cent compared with a gain of 0.45 per cent in the Sensex. From the mid-cap space, Tata Global Beverages was the top gainer, up 4.31 per cent at Rs 159.60. Canara Bank, Indiabulls Housing Finance, Oberoi Realty, Oriental Bank of Commerce, Central Bank, Mphasis and Adani Enterprises were also among the gainers.
9:45 am: Shares of India's biggest carmaker Maruti Suzuki jumped as much as 2.5 per cent to hit fresh all-time high of Rs. 6,690 after the company on Monday reported a total domestic passenger vehicle sales growth of 23.1 per cent on an annual basis led by a robust sales of utility vehicle and compact models such as Vitara Brezza, Baleno, DZIRE, Dzire Tour, Ertiga and S-Cross.
In the month of April, Maruti Suzuki's total sales grew 19.5 per cent to 1,51,215 units from 1,26,569 units sold in the same month last year, Maruti Suzuki said in a press release.
9:20 am: From the Nifty basket of shares, 35 were advancing while 16 were among the losers. Indiabulls Housing Finance, Maruti Suzuki, Eicher Motors, Bharat Petroleum, Hero MotoCorp, Asian Paints and HDFC were among the gainers. On the other hand, ACC, Ambuja Cements, Tata Motors, UmtraTecvh Cement, Reliance Industries, Cipla and Bharti Airtel were among the laggards.
9:15 am: Sensex rises 134 points to 30,052.73 and Nifty surges 37 points to 9,341.85.
9:09 am: Maruti Suzuki and Tata Motors will be in focus today after Maruti Suzuki on Monday reported an annual sales growth of 23 per cent while Tata Motors reported a decline in sales of 21 per cent on a year-on-year basis.
9:08 am: Sensex rises 101.40 points to 30,019.80 and Nifty jumps 37.50 points to 9,341.55 in pre-opening session.
9:02 am: The foreign institutional investors sold shares worth Rs 1,150 crore while domestic institutional investors bought shares worth Rs Rs 1,684 crore on Friday.
9:00 am: The Indian rupee opened higher at 64.18 per dollar against Friday's close of 64.24 per dollar.
Story first published on: May 02, 2017 09:26 (IST)