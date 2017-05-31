Live: Sensex Trades On Flat Note, Nifty Holds 9,600; M&M Jumps 3%

The Sensex was trading on a flat note while the broader Nifty was holding its important 9,600 level in morning deals as heavyweights like ITC, Infosys, HDFC Bank, Reliance Industries and Tata Motors came under selling pressure on account of profit booking after the Sensex closed at its fresh record high in the previous session. The broader markets were outperforming the benchmark indices with the BSE mid-cap index rising nearly 1 per cent and small-cap index jumping close to 0.5 per cent.
Here are the live market updates:
9:25 am: From the Nifty 50 basket of shares, 24 were advancing while 27 were declining. Aurobindo Pharma was the top Nifty loser, down 1.5 per cent to Rs 571 after yesterday's 13 per cent upmove. ITC, Infosys, ONGC, Sun Pharma, Axis Bank, Adani Ports, ICICI Bank, Tata Motors, HCL Tech, Reliance Industries and Dr Reddy's Labs were also among the laggards. On the other hand, Mahindra & Mahindra was the top Nifty gainer, up 3.5 per cent at Rs 1,409 after the company reported better than estimated March quarter earnings on Tuesday. Indian Oil, Hindalco, Power Grid, UltraTech Cement and BPCL were also among the gainers.