Live: Sensex Up 200 Points On Strong Global Cues; ITC Among Top Gainers
Indian Hotels, Bharat Electronics, NLC India, Bharat Forge, GMR Infra and Page Industries were among the gainers from mid-cap space.
Edited by Abhishek Vasudev
| Last Updated: May 22, 2017 09:31 (IST) Abhishek Vasudev
Sensex rose over 200 points and Nifty was trading above its crucial psychological level of 9,450 in morning deals on the back of strong gains in heavyweights such as ITC, Reliance Industries, ICICI Bank, TCS and Larsen & Toubro. Meanwhile, strong global cues aided to the positive sentiment after Asian stocks posted their biggest daily rise in a month on Monday following modest gains in U.S. shares, though the greenback came under renewed pressure as Washington's political turmoil undermines confidence in U.S. economic policy.For latest news on Business, like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.
Here are the live market updates:
9:23 am: The broader markets were in-line with the benchmark indices. The BSE mid-cap and small-cap indices were up 0.5 per cent each. Indian Hotels was the top gainer from the mid-cap space, up 2.34 per cent at Rs 142. Bharat Electronics, NLC India, Bharat Forge, Central Bank, GMR Infra, Jindal Steel and Page Industries were also among the gainers.
9:20 am: From the Nifty basket of shares, 39 were trading higher while 12 shares were among the losers. ITC was the top Nifty gainer, the stock rose 2.76 per cent to Rs 294. Indiabulls Housing Finance, Bharti Airtel, Tata Motors, Tata Steel, TCS, Kotak Mahindra Bank, Tata Motors DVR, Axis Bank and Reliance Industries also advanced 1-1.7 per cent each. On the other hand, BPCL, Tata Power, Wipro, Sun Pharma, State Bank of India and GAIL India were among the laggards.
8:44 am: Suzlon Energy may react to its earnings after the company reported net profit of Rs 579 crore in March quarter against loss of Rs 333.9 crore. Its revenues rose to Rs 4,999 crore from Rs 3,246 crore.
Foreign institutional investors sold shares worth Rs 989 crore while domestic institutional investors bought shares worth Rs 349 crore on Friday.
Shares of Kotak Mahindra Bank and Tata Motors DVR will be in focus today after both of them were included in the BSE benchmark- Sensex replacing GAIL India. With these two additions the tally of stocks in Sensex will rise to 31 from 30 at present from June 19.
Among other shares, Just Dial may react to its earnings which came over the weekend. Just Dial reported that its net profit in the March quarter declined to Rs 25.4 crore from Rs 40 crore during the same period last year.
GAIL India will be reporting its March quarter earnings later in the day. Analysts expect the company to report net profit of Rs 1,113 crore on sales of Rs 13,226 crore compared with net profit of Rs 770 crore on sales of Rs 11,627 crore during the same period last year.
(With inputs from Reuters)
Story first published on: May 22, 2017 08:44 (IST)