Live: Sensex Rises Over 250 Points, Near Record Highs, Banks Lead

The Nifty PSU Bank index was the top sectoral gainer, up nearly 2 per cent.
Nifty was hovering around its record highs in afternoon deals on the back of strong gains in banking shares which came in high demand after the Union Cabinet on Wednesday cleared an ordinance empowering the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) to act against wilful defaulters. The ordinance has been sent to the president for approval. The ordinance is aimed at empowering RBI to deal more effectively with stressed assets than earlier. A senior finance ministry official said "It is part of a broader plan to resolve bad loans with banks' issue that has been a major hurdle in the economy from achieving its full potential."
Here are the live updates:
3:06 pm: Fertiliser shares surge on heavy volumes. Chambal Fertilizers, Coromandel International, GSFC, EID Parry, RCF and Tata Chemicals, rally up to 12 per cent.
3:00 pm: Exide Industries was the top gainer from the mid-cap space, up 6.4 per cent at Rs 236.65. Central Bank of India, Union Bank, Bank of India, Aditya Birla Nuvo, Canara Bank and Emami were also among the gainers, 3.6-6 per cent each.
2:51 pm: Overall market breadth marginally positive as 1,450 stocks advance while 1,345 decline.
2:47 pm: IT stocks continue trade with a negative bias. The BSE IT index slips 0.4 per cent; HCL Technologies, Tech Mahindra, TCS and Infosys among laggards.
2:35 pm: HDFC reports net profit of Rs 2,044 crore in March quarter against estimate of Rs 2,007 crore, shares trade on a flat note.
2:07 pm: The Sensex and Nifty are trading close to their record highs. Sensex rises 237 points near its all-time high of 20,184 and Nifty jumps 42 points close to its record high of 9,361.
1:54 pm: ICICI Bank, Axis Bank, ITC, State Bank of India, Hindustan Unilever, Larsen & Toubro and HDFC among top contributors towards gain in the Sensex.
1:48 pm: The stock markets continue to trade on a strong note. Sensex rises 228 points to 30,123 and Nifty up 38 points at 9,350.
1:04 pm: Banking stocks continue to witness god buying interest, Bank Nifty surges 1.5 per cent.
12:43 pm: Small-cap index jumps 0.24 per cent. Alok Industries, TIL Ltd, Sudarshan Chemicals, Oriental Veneer Products, Coromandel International, Indian Overseas Bank, TGB Banquets and Hotels and Motilal Oswal Financial Services were among the top gainers from this space, up 7-16 per cent each.
12:24 pm: The overall market breadth was marginally positive as 1,418 shares were advancing while 1,204 were declining on the BSE.
12:16 pm: Shares of public and private sector lenders were witnessing good buying interest in trade today a day after the Union Cabinet empowered the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) to act against wilful defaulters.
12:12 pm: Hindalco was the top loser in the Nifty, down 2.84 per cent at Rs 191.45. HCL Technologies, Tata Motors, Kotak Mahindra Bank, IndusInd Bank, BPCL, HDFC Bank and Indian Oil were also among the losers.
12:03 pm: On the sectoral front, selling pressure visible in metal, oil & gas, realty, auto and IT stocks. The BSE metal index was the top sectoral loser, down 1.13 per cent at 11,077.
11:41 am: Nomura has maintained buy on Future Retail for target of Rs 476 per share.
11:18 am: The stock markets were trading on a firm note. The Sensex was up 167 points at 30,062 and Nifty was at 9,342, up 30 points.
10:36 am: Gaurang Shah, head investment strategist at Geojit BNP Paribas recommends buying Transport Corporation of India for target price of Rs 295 and Cadila Healthcare for long term for target price of Rs 520.
10:20 am: Central Bank of India, Ememi, Crompton Greaves, Union Bank, SJVN Ltd, Wockhardt Pharma and GMR Infra among the top gainers from the mid-cap space.
10:05 am: Post the earnings, most of the brokerages have maintained their bullish stance on ICICI Bank. Domestic brokerage Kotak has a buy call on ICICI Bank for target price of Rs. 350 per share. Foreign brokerage Goldman Sachs has a buy call for target of Rs. 320 and Credit Suisse has an 'outperform' on ICICI Bank for target of Rs. 340.
10:00 am: Shares of India's biggest private sector lender ICICI Bank rallied as much as 8.72 per cent to hit fresh 52-week high of Rs. 296.55 on the National Stock Exchange after the lender reported over three-fold jump in its net profit in March quarter on an annual basis. ICICI Bank had announced its March quarter earnings after market hours on Wednesday. ICICI Bank's net profit came in at Rs. 2,025 crore in quarter ended March 2017 compared with Rs. 702 crore reported a year earlier, the Mumbai-based lender said on Wednesday. Meanwhile, the profit figure was less than what analysts had expected. Analysts on average had expected a net profit of Rs. 2,204 crore, according to Thomson Reuters data.
9:45 am: The broader markets were also witnessing buying interest. The BSE mid-cap and small-cap indices were up nearly 0.5 per cent each.
9:30 am: From the Nifty basket of shares, 32 were trading higher while 19 were declining.
ICICI Bank, IndusInd Bank, Adani Ports and SEZ, Grasim Industries, Larsen & Toubro, State Bank of India, HUL and Bharti Airtel were among the gainers. On the other hand, Hindalco, Indian Oil, Cipla, BPCL and Sun Pharma were among the losers.
9:25 am: India's biggest private sector lender ICICI Bank post market hours on Wednesday reported standalone net profit of Rs 2,025 crore. ICICI Bank shares surged over 5 per cent in opening deals after its Chief Executive Chanda Kochhar told reporters on a conference call after the results that she expected bad loan additions in the current financial year to be "significantly lower" than in the last financial year to the end of March.