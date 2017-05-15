Live: Sensex Up Over 100 Points; IT Stocks Fall On Rupee Strength

Sensex was up over 100 points and Nifty was firm above 9,400 as hopes of interest rate cut by the Reserve Bank of India brightened after consumer inflation eased in April to its lowest in at least five years. Meanwhile, the sentiment on Dalal Street also got a boost after foreign institutional investors turned buyers after being net sellers in the previous month. The foreign institutional investors bought shares worth Rs 842 crore on Friday while domestic institutional investors sold shares worth Rs. 711 crore.
Here are the live stock market updates:
1:25 pm: IT shares continue to witness selling pressure. The BSE IT index falls 0.56 per cent; Infosys, TCS and Wipro among top losers.
1:12 pm: Shares of Aditya Birla group company Idea Cellular tumbled over 8 per cent after the company reported a consolidated loss of Rs. 325.6 crore in the three months to March 2017. The stock tanked 8.28 per cent to Rs. 84.65 on the Bombay Stock Exchange.
The results were announced on Saturday. The company had posted a profit of Rs. 449.2 crore in the same period a year ago.
12:51 pm: Jindal Stainless rose as much as 5.90 per cent to its highest in over nine years after the company announced its March-quarter results on Friday.
12:48 pm: The overall market breadth remains positive as 1,469 shares were advancing while 1,120 were declining on the BSE.
12:38 pm: Avanti Feeds was the top gainer in the small-cap space, up 20 per cent at Rs 1,078. TGB Banquets And Hotels, Indosolar Ltd, Alankit, Waterbase, Saint-Gobain Sekurit India and Borosil Glass were also among the gainers, up 11-20 per cent each.
12:19 pm: Shares of Noida headquartered wind energy solutions providing company Inox WInd slumped as much as 19 per cent to hit intraday low of Rs. 162.60 after the company in the quarter ended March 2017 reported that its net profit fell 36.58 per cent on a year-on-year basis as the second half of the financial year was tough on the back of demonetization.
11:36 am: Metal shares were witnessing good buying interest. The BSE Metals index was up nearly 2 per cent on the back of gains in Hindalco, Tata Steel, Jindal Steel, Vedanta, NMDC and SAIL.
11:17 am: Shares of Ajay Piramal led Piramal Enterprises Ltd surged as much as 13.48 per cent to hit fresh 52-week high of Rs 2,949.90 on the National Stock Exchange after the Mumbai-based healthcare and financial services company post market hours on Friday reported robust earnings in the quarter ended March 2017. Piramal Enterprises in a notification to the Stock Exchanges said that its net profit in the period under review rose 61 per cent on account of improved performance across business segments and lower R&D expenses.
10:58 am: Banking stocks continue to rise, the BSE Bankex jumps 1 per cen on the back of gains in Kotak Mahindra Bank, ICICI Bank, Federal Bank, Punjab National Bank, Canara Bank and State Bank of India.
10:48 am: Select IT shares were witnessing selling pressure tracking rupee strength. The BSE IT index was down 0.7 per cent; Infosys, TCS, HCL Technologies and Tech Mahindra were among the top losers.
10:13 am: Broader markets were trading higher with BSE mid-cap and small-cap indices advancing 0.7 per cent each. Piramal Enterprises was the top gainer from the mid-cap space, up 6.6 per cent at Rs 2,782. Sun TV, NLC India, Petronet LNG, Berger Paints, Oberoi Realty and Gogrej Properties were also among the gainers, up 2-4 per cent each.
10:08 am: The overall market breadth was positive as 1,315 shares were advancing while 733 were declining on the BSE.
9:56 am: Andrew Holland, CEO at Avendus Capital Alternate Strategies, says valuations of private banks look stretched but with expansion in economy private sector banks can grow at 20-25% in FY18.
9:42 am: Banking shares were witnessing buying interest. The BSE Bankex was up 0.68 per cent; ICICI Bank, Axis Bank, Canara Bank, Federal Bank, Kotak Mahindra Bank, Punjab National Bank and Bank of Baroda were among the gainers fro the banking space.
9:21 am: From the Nifty basket of shares, 37 were advancing while 14 were declining. Hindalco was the top Nifty gainer, up 2 per cent at Rs 195. ICICI Bank, Tata Steel, Dr Reddy's Labs, ONGC, UltraTech Cement, HDFC and Grasim Industries were also among the gainers. On the other hand, BPCL, Hero MotoCorp, Bharti Infratel, Infosys and Wipro were among the losers.
9:18 am: The Sensex was up 119 points at 30,307 and Nifty was at 9,432, up 31 points.
8:49 am: Asian stocks were resilient on Monday, edging up to a two-year high after shaking off threats posed by a ransomware attack that locked up more than 200,000 computers in over 150 countries, a missile test by North Korea and weak U.S. data.
The yen and gold, which inched up in early trade, pulled back as risk aversion ebbed.
Oil prices jumped after Saudi Arabia's energy minister and Russia's oil minister said in a joint briefing that they agreed output cuts need to be extended until March 2018.
8:29 am: Vedanta will report its March quarter earnings later in the day, analysts expect company to report net profit of Rs 2,803 crore on sales of Rs 21,979 crore. Its EBITDA is expected to come in at Rs 7,356 crore compared with Rs 5,996 crore in the previous quarter.
8:25 am: Banking and rate sensitive shares may edge higher in trade today after consumer inflation eased in April to its lowest in at least five years, reviving a debate on whether the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) should revisit policy easing even as most analysts expect it to hold rates for the time being.
8:18 am: Idea Cellular, Titan Company, Nestle, PNB Housing Finance, Central Bank, Karnataka Bank, Inox Wind, Quick Heal, SH Kelkar, Tvs Electronics, Vinati Organics, Atul Auto and JSL Stainless will be on traders' radar as these companies declared their March quarter earnings over the weekend.