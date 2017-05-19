Live: Sensex Up Over 250 Points; ITC Surges On GST Boost, Hudco Makes Strong Debut
HUDCO makes solid debut on stock markets shares surge as much as 30 per cent to Rs 78 against issue price of Rs 60.
Written by Abhishek Vasudev | Last Updated: May 19, 2017 10:21 (IST) Abhishek Vasudev
EMAIL
COMMENTS
Sensex rose over 250 points while the broader Nifty reclaimed its crucial psychological level of 9,500 in on the back of surge in FMCG shares like ITC and Hindustan Unilever after the GST council at its meeting on Thursday finalised lower GST (Goods and Services Tax) rate for FMCG products such as soaps, hair oil, edible oil and toothpaste etc. Analysts said the development on GST front is seen as a positive step in moving closer to July 1 rollout for GST and is a positive trigger for markets.
Here are the live stock market updates:
10:20 am: State Bank of India shares were trading 2 per cent higher ahead of March quarter earnings. Analysts expect SBI to report net profit of Rs 2,628 crore on net interest income of Rs 15,448 crore. Gross non-performing assets as a percentage of total advances are likely to come in at 7.1 per cent compared with 7.2 per cent in the previous quarter.
10:04 am: HUDCO makes solid debut on stock markets shares surge as much as 30 per cent to Rs 78 against issue price of Rs 60.
9:57 am: HUDCO shares to list on exchanges today. HUDCO shares up 22 per cent at 73.45 in pre-market session.
9:46 am: The broader markets were trading in-line with the benchmark indices. The BSE mid-cap index was up 0.72 per cent and the small-cap index jumped 1.13 per cent. Colgate Palmolive was the top gainer from the mid-cap space, up 4.75 per cent at Rs 1,026 after the GST council on Thursday said toothpaste will be taxed at 5 per cent under GST compared with current rate of 22-26 per cent. Marico, Tata Global Beverages, Adani Power, ABB, Bank of India, Petronet LNG and Emami were also among the gainers.
9:30 am: On the sectoral front, buying was visible across the sectors barring IT shares. FMCG shares were witnessing huge demand after passage of lower GST rates, the BSE FMCG index surged 3.42 per cent. Power, metal, banking, realty, capital goods and auto indices were also up 0.5-1.5 per cent each.
9:24 am: From the Nifty basket of shares, 35 were advancing while 16 were declining. ITC was the top Nifty gainer, up 4 per cent at Rs 289. Bank of Baroda, Hindustan Unilever, Coal India, NTPC, UltraTech Cement, State Bank of India and Power Grid were also among the gainers. On the other hand, Asian Paints, Infosys, Wipro, TCS and Indiabulls Housing Finance were among the laggards.
8:55 am: The Sensex and Nifty are set to open higher in trade today as indicated by the Nifty futures traded on Singapore Exchange. The Nifty futures traded on Singapore Exchange also known as the SGX Nifty (Singapore Nifty) was up 0.24 per cent or 23 points at 9,457. The government on Thursday finalised Goods and Services Tax rates for substantial items clearing a major hurdle towards July 1 rollout of much awaited nationwide Goods and Services Tax. Stock market analysts said this is likely to be a major trigger for markets today.
Meanwhile, other Asian markets were trading on a mixed note. Japan's Nikkei was down 0.16 per cent, Hong Kong's Hang Seng advanced 0.15 per cent and Taiwan Weighted was down 0.04 per cent.
Overnight, Wall Street rebounded from its biggest sell-off in more than eight months, helped by strong U.S. economic data, but uncertainty over U.S. President Donald Trump's agenda kept an index of global equity markets near a three-week low.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 56.09 points, or 0.27 percent, to end at 20,663.02, the S&P 500 gained 8.69 points, or 0.37 percent, to finish at 2,365.72 and the Nasdaq Composite added 43.89 points, or 0.73 percent, to close at 6,055.13.
Back home, foreign institutional investors sold shares worth Rs 361 crore on Thursday while domestic institutional investors bought shares worth Rs 898 crore on Thursday, according to the data available on the National Stock Exchange.
Shares of India's biggest bank State Bank of India will be in focus today as it will report its March quarter and full year earnings later in the day.
Analysts expect SBI to report net profit of Rs 2,628 crore on net interest income of Rs 15,448 crore. Gross non-performing assets as a percentage of total advances are likely to come in at 7.1 per cent compared with 7.2 per cent in the previous quarter.