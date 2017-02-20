Lloyd Electric Plunges 15% After Announcement Of Havells Deal
The deal, expected to close in eight weeks subject to final due diligence, will help Havells expand its reach into the $15-billion consumer durables market in India.
Havells India and Lloyd Electric and Engineering shares were in focus on Monday, after the Delhi-based maker of lights and fans announced over the weekend its decision to purchase the latter's consumer durables business in a Rs 1,550-crore deal. Shares in Lloyd Electric and Engineering plunged as much as 15 per cent amid huge trading volumes to touch an intraday low of Rs 278.15 while Havells dropped as much as 2.5 per cent to hit an intraday low of Rs 415.15. The consumer durables business of Bhiwadi, Rajasthan-based Lloyd Electric and Engineering includes products such as air conditioners, televisions, washing machines and other household appliances.
The board of Havells India, in a meeting held on February 18, 2017, "approved the purchase of Consumer Durables Business of Lloyd Electric and Engineering Limited on a going concern basis, subject to due diligence and other regulatory approvals", the companies informed the Bombay Stock Exchange or BSE on Sunday.
Havells said it plans to fund the acquisition through a mix of debt and internal accruals. The deal, expected to close in eight weeks subject to final due diligence, will help Havells expand its reach into the $15-billion consumer durables market in India. (Read more)
Lloyd Electric and Engineering traded with a more than ten-fold surge in volumes during Monday's session. At 10:29 am, 7.23 lakh Lloyd Electric and Engineering shares had changed hands compared with an average of 69,000 in the past two weeks. Lloyd Electric and Engineering stock was trading 13.5 per cent lower at Rs 283.60 while Havells India was down 0.90 per cent at Rs 422.05 apiece on the BSE, whose benchmark Sensex index was trading at a mild gain of 22 points or 0.08 per cent.
"Havells has been looking at such opportunities which can expand its product profile into adjacencies through brand and distribution channel. Lloyd Electric has been a very old brand and also has revived its consumer products business over the last 8-10 years and has ability to expand into more product categories in future," Havells India chairman and managing director Anil Rai Gupta said in a press conference.
Companies in the consumer durables industry have been making double-digit margins and "we believe Lloyd can also get into that journey and come close to Havells' margins in next few years", Mr Gupta added.
Lloyd will use the proceeds from the sale to reduce its debt, the company said. It will also continue its industrial air conditioner business and supply room air-conditioners to Havells as a third-party vendor, it added.
While consumer spending in the country has suffered a setback after the government in November last year scrapped high-value banknotes that accounted for more than 80 per cent of cash in circulation, analysts expect the growth to revive slowly in the fiscal year starting in April as the currency crunch eases.