NDTVBusinessHindiMoviesCricketGood TimesFoodTechAutoAppsPrimeArtWeddings
NDTV Profit
Home | Market |

Manappuram Finance Shares Surge 6.5% On Q4 Earnings

Manappuram Finance, a gold loan NBFC, on Thursday reported a 54 per cent increase in net profit at Rs 200.57 crore for the fourth quarter ended March 2017.
Press Trust of India | Last Updated: May 26, 2017 11:24 (IST)
EMAIL
COMMENTS
Manappuram Finance Shares Surge 6.5% On Q4 Earnings
New Delhi: Shares of Manappuram Finance on Friday surged 6.5 per cent to hit intraday high of Rs 94.55 after the company reported a 54 per cent increase in net profit for the March quarter.

Manappuram Finance, a gold loan NBFC, on Thursday reported a 54 per cent increase in net profit at Rs 200.57 crore for the fourth quarter ended March 2017.

The company had earned a net profit of Rs 130.70 crore in the same period a year ago.

Total income of the company rose to Rs 905.50 crore in the last quarter of 2016-17, from Rs 655.48 crore in the same quarter of previous fiscal, Manappuram Finance said in a statement.

The company declared fourth interim dividend of Rs 0.50 per equity share of Rs 2 each for 2016-17.

As of 11:21 am, Manappuram Finance traded 3.7 per cent higher at Rs 92.05, outperforming the Nifty which was up 0.33 per cent.

For latest news on Business, like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.
Story first published on: May 26, 2017 11:24 (IST)
Trending
ALSO READ Vodafone Offers 4G Data, Unlimited Calls In Plans Starting Rs 19 A Day
Manappuram FinanceManappuram Finance earningsManappuram Finance shares

Advertisement

Advertisement

GAINERS / LOSERS

Advertisement

Poll

Advertisement

Market Data provided by © Accord Fintech.© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2017. All rights reserved.