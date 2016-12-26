NDTVBusinessHindiMoviesCricketGood TimesFoodTechAutoAppsPrimeArtWeddings
Markets At Tail End Of Correction, Good Time For Buying: Angel Broking

According to the brokerage, the Nifty index could fall to 7,821 on the downside while on the upside its next big resistance is at 8,130.
Edited by Priyabrata Prusty | Last Updated: December 26, 2016 15:29 (IST)
The current corrective phase of the Indian equity markets is about to end soon and traders should use the correction to do delivery-based buying rather than creating short positions at current level, said domestic brokerage Angel Broking in a report. 

"Given the placement of the 'RSI Smoothened' oscillator, there is high probability of a positive divergence formation, which is usually seen during the tail end of the corrective moves. Such tail end corrections should be used as opportunities to time delivery based buying rather than creating short positions," the brokerage said. 

After a brief pullback on Friday, Indian equity markets resumed its losing streak on Monday. The Nifty broke its crucial psychological support of 7,900 to fall to an intraday low of 7,893.80. 



According to the brokerage, the Nifty index could fall to 7,821 on the downside while on the upside its next big resistance is at 8,130. 

However, Angel broking has advised traders to remain light in index-based derivatives and prefer stock-specific approach.



Story first published on: December 26, 2016 15:29 (IST)
